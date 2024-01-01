React Data GridUpgrading to AG Grid 31.1
What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in this minor version.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
31.1.0:
-
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
-
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in your project's
package.jsonto version
31.1.0.
-
Run the
migratecommand of version
31.1of the AG Grid codemod runner:
npx @ag-grid-community/cli@31.1 migrate
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Migrating Custom Components to Use reactiveCustomComponents Option
Custom components can now be created more easily by setting
reactiveCustomComponents. Custom components built in an imperative way (without setting
reactiveCustomComponents) may need to be rebuilt in order to work with the setting enabled. Using custom components built in an imperative way is now deprecated, and in AG Grid v32 the
reactiveCustomComponents option will be
true by default, and custom components built in an imperative way will still be supported as an optional behaviour.
Please note that enabling this setting affects all custom components and you cannot use a mix of reactive custom components and imperative custom components in the same grid instance.
Custom Cell Editor Components
getValueis no longer used. The component will be passed
valueas a prop with the latest value (and
initialValuewith the value when editing started). When the value is updated in the UI, the component should call the prop
onValueChangewith the updated value.
- Any other date methods defined via
useImperativeHandleshould now be defined as callbacks, and passed to the new hook
useGridCellEditor. These are all optional; the hook is only needed if the callbacks are required.
- If using
api.getCellEditorInstances, the instance returned will now be a wrapper. To get the React custom cell editor component, use the helper function
getInstancewith the returned wrapper instance. See Accessing Cell Editor Instances.
See Implementing a Cell Editor Component for examples and more details on the interfaces.
Custom Date Components
getDateand
setDateare no longer used. The component will be passed
dateas a prop with the latest date. When the date is updated in the UI, the component should call the prop
onDateChangewith the updated date (instead of calling the prop
onDateChangedwhen the date changes).
- Any other editing methods defined via
useImperativeHandleshould now be defined as callbacks, and passed to the new hook
useGridDate. These are all optional; the hook is only needed if the callbacks are required.
See Implementing a Date Component for examples and more details on the interfaces.
Custom Filter Components
isFilterActivemethod is no longer used. If the model is
null, the filter is treated as inactive.
getModeland
setModelare no longer used. The component will be passed
modelas a prop with the latest model. When the filter is updated in the UI, the component should call the prop
onModelChangewith the updated model (instead of calling the prop
filterChangedCallbackwhen the model changes).
- The
filterModifiedCallbackprop is replaced with the prop
onUiChange.
- Any other filter methods defined via
useImperativeHandleshould now be defined as callbacks, and passed to the new hook
useGridFilter.
doesFilterPassis a mandatory callback; all others are optional.
- If using
api.getColumnFilterInstance(or
api.getFilterInstance, which has been deprecated by
api.getColumnFilterInstance), the instance returned will now be a wrapper. To get the React custom filter component, use the helper function
getInstancewith the returned wrapper instance. See Accessing the Component Instance.
See Implementing a Filter Component for examples and more details on the interfaces.
Custom Floating Filter Components
onParentModelChangedis no longer used. The component will be passed
modelas a prop with the latest model. When the filter is updated in the UI, the component should call the prop
onModelChangewith the updated model (instead of calling the prop
parentFilterInstanceand setting the updated value directly on the parent filter instance when the model changes).
- Any other filter methods defined via
useImperativeHandleshould now be defined as callbacks, and passed to the new hook
useGridFloatingFilter. These are all optional; the hook is only needed if the callbacks are required.
See Implementing a Floating Filter Component for examples and more details on the interfaces.
Custom Status Bar Panel Components
- If using
api.getStatusPanel, the instance returned will now be a wrapper. To get the React custom status bar panel component, use the helper function
getInstancewith the returned wrapper instance. See Accessing Status Bar Panel Instances.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
React
AgReactUiProps- deprecated, use
AgGridReactPropsinstead.
AgGridReactProps.disableStaticMarkup,
AgGridReactProps.legacyComponentRendering- deprecated, as they are no longer used.
getReactContainerStyleand
getReactContainerClasses- deprecated, apply styling directly to the CSS class
.ag-react-containerif needed.
IHeaderGroupReactComp- deprecated, use
IHeaderGroupinstead.
IHeaderReactComp- deprecated, use
IHeaderinstead.
IDateReactComp- deprecated, use
IDateinstead.
IFilterReactComp- deprecated, use
IFilterinstead.
IFloatingFilterReactComp- deprecated, use
IFloatingFilterinstead.
ICellRendererReactComp- deprecated, use
ICellRendererinstead.
ICellEditorReactComp- deprecated, use
ICellEditorinstead.
ILoadingCellRendererReactComp- deprecated, no interface needed.
ILoadingOverlayReactComp- deprecated, use
ILoadingOverlayinstead.
INoRowsOverlayReactComp- deprecated, use
INoRowsOverlayinstead.
IStatusPanelReactComp- deprecated, use
IStatusPanelinstead.
IToolPanelReactComp- deprecated, use
IToolPanelinstead.
ITooltipReactComp- deprecated, no interface needed.
GridOptions
gridOptions.cellFlashDelay- deprecated, use
gridOptions.cellFlashDurationinstead.
gridOptions.cellFadeDelay- deprecated, use
gridOptions.cellFadeDurationinstead.
colDef.floatingFilterComponentParams.suppressFilterButton- deprecated, use
colDef.suppressFloatingFilterButtoninstead.
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll- deprecated without replacement.
serverSideSortOnServer- deprecated without replacement.
serverSideFilterOnServer- deprecated without replacement.
Column Filters
api.getFilterInstance- deprecated, use
api.getColumnFilterInstanceinstead. To get/set individual filter models, use
api.getColumnFilterModelor
api.setColumnFilterModelinstead.
Column API
suppressMenu- deprecated, use
suppressHeaderMenuButtoninstead.
columnsMenuParams- deprecated, use
columnChooserParamsinstead.
column.getMenuTabs- deprecated, use
columns.getColDef.menuTabs ?? defaultValuesinstead.
Grid API
getModel- deprecated.
getModel().getRow(index)- deprecated, use
api.getDisplayedRowAtIndex(index)instead.
getModel().getRowNode(id)- deprecated, use
api.getRowNode(id)instead.
getModel().getRowCount()- deprecated, use
api.getDisplayedRowCount()instead.
getModel().isEmpty()- deprecated, use
!!api.getDisplayedRowCount()instead.
getModel().forEachNode()- deprecated, use
api.forEachNode()instead.
getFirstDisplayedRow- deprecated, use
api.getFirstDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
getLastDisplayedRow- deprecated, use
api.getLastDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
flashCells,
flashDelayand
fadeDelayparams are deprecated in favor of
flashDurationand
fadeDurationparams.
showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick- deprecated, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick- deprecated, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuAfterMouseClickwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
removeRowGroupColumn- deprecated, use
removeRowGroupColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addRowGroupColumn- deprecated, use
addRowGroupColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnPinned- deprecated, use
setColumnsPinnedproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
removePivotColumn- deprecated, use
removePivotColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addPivotColumn- deprecated, use
addPivotColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addAggFunc- deprecated, use
addAggFuncsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
removeValueColumn- deprecated, use
removeValueColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addValueColumn- deprecated, use
addValueColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
autoSizeColumn- deprecated, use
autoSizeColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
moveColumn- deprecated, use
moveColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnWidth- deprecated, use
setColumnWidthsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnVisible- deprecated, use
setColumnsVisibleproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
Custom Components
- When implementing a custom date component,
IDate.onParamsUpdatedhas been deprecated in favour of
IDate.refresh.
- When implementing a custom floating filter component,
IFloatingFilter.onParamsUpdatedhas been deprecated in favour of
IFloatingFilter.refresh.