The Advanced Filter allows for complex filter conditions to be entered across columns in a single type-ahead input.
The Advanced Filter is enabled by setting the property
enableAdvancedFilter = true. By default, the Advanced Filter is displayed between the column headers and the grid rows, where the Floating Filters would be displayed if they were enabled.
const enableAdvancedFilter = true;
<AgGridReact enableAdvancedFilter={enableAdvancedFilter} />
The following example demonstrates the Advanced Filter:
athlete into the Advanced Filter input. As you type, the list of suggested column names will be filtered down.
Athlete entry by pressing Enter or Tab, or using the mouse to click on the entry.
contains entry in a similar way.
michael followed by an end quote (
").
Apply button to execute the filter.
michael.
AND and
OR along with brackets -
( and
).
Advanced Filter and Column Filters cannot be active at the same time. Enabling Advanced Filter will disable Column Filters.
For a column to appear in the Advanced Filter, it needs to have
filter: true (or set to a non-null and non-false value).
The type of the filter options displayed is based on the Cell Data Type of the column.
The different properties that can be set for each column are explained in the sections below, and demonstrated in the following example:
filter = false.
contains option and is case sensitive.
headerValueGetter defined and use the
location property to have a different name in the filter (with a
(-) suffix).
By default, hidden columns do not appear in the Advanced Filter. To make hidden columns appear, set
includeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter = true.
This can also be set via the API method
setIncludeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter.
When Row Grouping, group columns will not appear in the Advanced Filter. The underlying columns will always appear, even if hidden.
The name by which columns appear in the Advanced Filter can be configured by using a Header Value Getter and checking for
location = 'advancedFilter'.
Certain properties can be set by using
colDef.filterParams.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{
field: 'athlete',
filterParams: {
// perform case sensitive search
caseSensitive: true,
// limit options to `contains` only
filterOptions: ['contains'],
}
}
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
For all Cell Data Types, the available filter options can be set via
filterOptions.
The available options are as follows:
|Option Name
|Option Key
|Cell Data Type
|contains
contains
text,
object
|does not contain
notContains
text,
object
|equals
equals
text,
object
|=
equals
number,
date,
dateString
|not equal
notEqual
text,
object
|!=
notEqual
number,
date,
dateString
|starts with
startsWith
text,
object
|ends with
endsWith
text,
object
|is blank
blank
text,
number,
boolean,
date,
dateString,
object
|is not blank
notBlank
text,
number,
boolean,
date,
dateString,
object
|>
greaterThan
number,
date,
dateString
|>=
greaterThanOrEqual
number,
date,
dateString
|<
lessThan
number,
date,
dateString
|<=
lessThanOrEqual
number,
date,
dateString
|is true
true
boolean
|is false
false
boolean
For
text and
object Cell Data Types,
caseSensitive = true can be set to enable case sensitivity.
For
number,
date and
dateString Cell Data Types, the following properties can be set to include blank values for the relevant options:
includeBlanksInEquals = true
includeBlanksInLessThan = true
includeBlanksInGreaterThan = true
The Advanced Filter model describes the current state of the Advanced Filter. This is represented by an
AdvancedFilterModel, which is either a
ColumnAdvancedFilterModel for a single condition, or a
JoinAdvancedFilterModel for multiple conditions:
For example, the Advanced Filter
([Age] > 23 OR [Sport] ends with "ing") AND [Country] contains "united" would be represented by the following model:
const advancedFilterModel = {
filterType: 'join',
type: 'AND',
conditions: [
{
filterType: 'join',
type: 'OR',
conditions: [
{
filterType: 'number',
colId: 'age',
type: 'greaterThan',
filter: 23,
},
{
filterType: 'text',
colId: 'sport',
type: 'endsWith',
filter: 'ing',
}
]
},
{
filterType: 'text',
colId: 'country',
type: 'contains',
filter: 'united',
}
]
};
The Advanced Filter Model can be retrieved via the API method
getAdvancedFilterModel, and set via the grid option
advancedFilterModel or via the API method
setAdvancedFilterModel.
The Advanced Filter Model and API methods are demonstrated in the following example:
advancedFilterModel is set so the Advanced Filter is automatically populated, and the grid is filtered.
Save Advanced Filter Model will save the current Advanced Filter.
Restore Advanced Filter Model will restore the previously saved Advanced Filter.
Set Custom Advanced Filter Model will set
[Gold] >= 1.
Clear Advanced Filter will clear the current Advanced Filter.
By default the Advanced Filter is displayed underneath the Column Headers, where the Floating Filters would normally appear.
It is possible to instead display the Advanced Filter outside of the grid (such as above it). This can be done by setting the grid option
advancedFilterParent and providing it with a DOM element to contain the filter. It is also possible to call the API method
setAdvancedFilterParent.
advanced
DOM element to use as the parent for the Advanced Filter to allow it to appear outside of the grid. Set to
null or
undefined to appear inside the grid.
The Popup Parent must also be set to an element that contains both the Advanced Filter parent and the grid.
The following example demonstrates displaying the Advanced Filter outside of the grid:
The Advanced Filter will only work on leaf-level rows when using Aggregation. The
groupAggFiltering property will be ignored.
When Pivoting, Pivot Result Columns will not appear in the Advanced Filter. However, primary columns (including underlying group and pivot columns) will be shown in the Advanced Filter.