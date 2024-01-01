What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in version 32.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
32.0.0:
Locate your project's
package.jsonand note the version of AG Grid that you are currently using.
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in the
package.jsonto version
32.0.0.
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
Run the
migratecommand of version
32.0of the AG Grid codemod runner, where
$FROM_VERSIONrefers to your project's existing AG Grid version:
npx @ag-grid-devtools/cli@32.0 migrate --from=$FROM_VERSION
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
The codemod only transforms source files that make use of deprecated features, so if you aren't currently making use of any of those APIs your source code will be unaffected by the codemod.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Upgrading React Class-Based Components
In order to enable class-based React components when
reactiveCustomComponents is set, follow the guide for Migrating to Use reactiveCustomComponents. However, instead of using the hooks to register the callbacks, you will need to use the custom context (same for all component types). For example, for filters:
static contextType = CustomComponentContext;
componentDidMount() {
this.context.setMethods({
doesFilterPass: params => this.doesFilterPass(params)
});
}
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
Column Options
dndSource and
dndSourceOnRowDrag are reinstated (no longer deprecated).
Events
The following interfaces are deprecated and replaced with the equivalent interface suffixed with Event:
ChartCreated, use
ChartCreatedEventinstead.
ChartRangeSelectionChangeddeprecated, use
ChartRangeSelectionChangedEventinstead.
ChartOptionsChangeddeprecated, use
ChartOptionsChangedEventinstead.
ChartDestroyeddeprecated, use
ChartDestroyedEventinstead.
AsyncTransactionsFlusheddeprecated, use
AsyncTransactionsFlushedEventinstead.
GridOptions
suppressLoadingOverlay is deprecated, setting
loading=false to disable overlay.
Grid API
showLoadingOverlay is deprecated, setting
loading=true to enable overlay.
Breaking Changes
Column API
Column API is now removed. API methods previously available via Column API are now available in Grid API instead.
Column Menu
The new (flat) format column menu is now enabled by default. The legacy tabbed column menu can be enabled via
columnMenu = 'legacy'.
Events
The floating property has been removed from
CellFocusedEvent. Use
rowPinned instead.
GridOptions
suppressParentsInRowNoderemoved without replacement.
enterMovesDownremoved, use
enterNavigatesVerticallyinstead.
enterMovesDownAfterEditremoved, use
enterNavigatesVerticallyAfterEditinstead.
excludeHiddenColumnsFromQuickFilterremoved, use
includeHiddenColumnsInQuickFilterinstead.
suppressAggAtRootLevelremoved, use
alwaysAggregateAtRootLevelinstead.
serverSideFilterAllLevelsremoved, use
serverSideOnlyRefreshFilteredGroupsinstead.
enableChartToolPanelsButtonremoved, use
suppressChartToolPanelsButtoninstead.
functionsPassiveremoved without replacement.
onColumnRowGroupChangeRequestremoved without replacement.
onColumnPivotChangeRequestremoved without replacement.
onColumnValueChangeRequestremoved without replacement.
onColumnAggFuncChangeRequestremoved without replacement.
Grid API
The Grid API methods listed below have been removed. Please use Grid API methods
setGridOption and
updateGridOptions to set properties instead.
setPivotMode
setPinnedTopRowData
setPinnedBottomRowData
setPopupParent
setSuppressModelUpdateAfterUpdateTransaction
setDataTypeDefinitions
setPagination
paginationSetPageSize
setSideBar
setSuppressClipboardPaste
setGroupRemoveSingleChildren
setGroupRemoveLowestSingleChildren
setGroupDisplayType
setGroupIncludeFooter
setGroupIncludeTotalFooter
setRowClass
setDeltaSort
setSuppressRowDrag
setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging
setSuppressRowClickSelection
setEnableAdvancedFilter
setIncludeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter
setAdvancedFilterParent
setAdvancedFilterBuilderParams
setQuickFilter
setExcludeHiddenColumnsFromQuickFilter
setIncludeHiddenColumnsInQuickFilter
setQuickFilterParser
setQuickFilterMatcher
setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll
setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll
setFunctionsReadOnly
setColumnDefs
setAutoGroupColumnDef
setDefaultColDef
setColumnTypes
setTreeData
setServerSideDatasource
setCacheBlockSize
setDatasource
setViewportDatasource
setRowData
setEnableCellTextSelection
setHeaderHeight
setDomLayout
setFillHandleDirection
setGroupHeaderHeight
setFloatingFiltersHeight
setPivotHeaderHeight
setPivotGroupHeaderHeight
setAnimateRows
setIsExternalFilterPresent
setDoesExternalFilterPass
setNavigateToNextCell
setTabToNextCell
setTabToNextHeader
setNavigateToNextHeader
setRowGroupPanelShow
setGetGroupRowAgg
setGetBusinessKeyForNode
setGetChildCount
setProcessRowPostCreate
setGetRowId
setGetRowClass
setIsFullWidthRow
setIsRowSelectable
setIsRowMaster
setPostSortRows
setGetDocument
setGetContextMenuItems
setGetMainMenuItems
setProcessCellForClipboard
setSendToClipboard
setProcessCellFromClipboard
setProcessPivotResultColDef
setProcessPivotResultColGroupDef
setPostProcessPopup
setInitialGroupOrderComparator
setGetChartToolbarItems
setPaginationNumberFormatter
setGetServerSideGroupLevelParams
setIsServerSideGroupOpenByDefault
setIsApplyServerSideTransaction
setIsServerSideGroup
setGetServerSideGroupKey
setGetRowStyle
setGetRowHeight
Integrated Charts
Refer to Upgrade to AG Charts 10 for behaviour and breaking changes.
The Integrated Charts Tool Panels button has been replaced with the new Chart Menu, from which the Chart Tool Panels can be launched (via the "Edit Chart" menu item).
The grid option
suppressChartToolPanelsButtonand the legacy hamburger menu for Integrated Charts have been removed and replaced with the new Chart Menu. As a result, the
getChartToolbarItemsgrid option now uses the type
ChartToolbarMenuItemOptionsinstead of
ChartMenuOptions. The
ChartMenuOptionstype has been removed.
Double click to edit has been removed for Integrated Chart titles. Titles can now be edited via the Chart Tool Panels.
Interfaces
ChangeDetectionStategyTyperemoved without replacement.
ICellRendererParams.rowIndexremoved, used
ICellRendererParams.node.rowIndexinstead.
Column,
ColumnGroupand
ProvidedColumnGroupare now interfaces instead of classes. Some public methods that were part of the internal grid API were previously exposed on the classes, but are not exposed on the interfaces.
- The
IProvidedColumninterface has been removed in favour of
Column | ProvidedColumnGroup. The
IHeaderColumninterfaces has been removed in favour of
Column | ColumnGroup. If previously using
instanceofto differentiate, it is now possible to check the
isColumnproperty, which can be used as a type differentiator.
Keyboard Navigation
- Pressing the ⇥ Tab key when focusing on a set filter list item or a column's tool panel list item takes focus out of the list. Navigating inside the list is possible with ↑/↓ Arrow keys.
- The column menu is now opened by the ⌥ Alt+↓ keyboard combination, with the column filter opened by ^ Ctrl+↵ Enter.
Localisation
Localisation key
autosizeThiscolumn has been renamed to
autosizeThisColumn
React
reactiveCustomComponents now defaults to true. If custom components have been declared imperatively, they should be migrated as the imperative behaviour was deprecated in v31.1. See Migrating to Use reactiveCustomComponents.
Row IDs
getRowId callback is now called to set row ids for pinned rows.
Skeleton Loaders
Skeleton loaders of different widths are shown across rows.
Text Wrapping
Header and grid cells text wrapping uses
word-break:'break-word' mode instead of
'normal'. This can be overridden via CSS.