React Data Grid: Side Bar
This section covers how to configure the Side Bar which contains Tool Panels.
Configuring the Side Bar
The side bar is configured using the grid property
sideBar. The property takes multiple forms to allow easy configuration or more advanced configuration. The different forms for the
sideBar property are as follows:
|Type
|Description
|undefined
|No side bar provided.
|boolean
|Set to
true to display the side bar with default configuration.
|string
|Set to 'columns' or 'filters' to display side bar with just one of Columns or Filters tool panels.
|SideBarDef
(long form)
|An object of type
SideBarDef (explained below) to allow detailed configuration of the side bar. Use this to configure the provided tool panels (e.g. pass parameters to the columns or filters panel) or to include custom tool panels.
Boolean Configuration
The default side bar contains the Columns and Filters tool panels. To use the default side bar, set the grid property
sideBar=true. The Columns panel will be open by default.
The default configuration doesn't allow customisation of the tool panels. More detailed configuration are explained below.
In the following example note the following:
- The grid property
sideBaris set to
true.
- The side bar is displayed with tool panels Columns and Filters.
- The Columns panel is displayed by default.
String Configuration
To display just one of the provided tool panels, set either
sideBar='columns' or
sideBar='filters'. This will display the desired item with default configuration.
The example below demonstrates using the string configuration. Note the following:
- The grid property
sideBaris set to
'filters'.
- The side bar is displayed showing only the Filters panel.
SideBarDef Configuration
The previous configurations are shortcuts for the full fledged configuration using a
SideBarDef object. For full control over the configuration, you must provide a
SideBarDef object. The properties of
SideBarDef are as follows:
toolPanels
A list of all the panels to place in the side bar. The panels will be displayed in the provided order from top to bottom.
defaultToolPanel
The panel (identified by ID) to open by default. If none specified, the side bar is initially displayed closed.
hiddenByDefault
boolean
To hide the side bar by default, set this to
true. If left undefined the side bar will be shown.
Default:
false
position
string
Sets the side bar position relative to the grid.
Default:
'right'
Options:
'left',
'right'
Each panel has the following properties:
id
The unique ID for this panel. Used in the API and elsewhere to refer to the panel.
labelKey
The key used for localisation for displaying the label. The label is displayed in the tab button.
labelDefault
The default label if
labelKey is missing or does not map to valid text through localisation.
iconKey
The key of the icon to be used as a graphical aid beside the label in the side bar.
minWidth
number
The min width of the tool panel.
Default:
100
maxWidth
number
The max width of the tool panel.
Default:
'undefined'
width
number
The initial width of the tool panel.
Default:
'$side-bar-panel-width (theme variable)'
toolPanel
The tool panel component to use as the panel. The provided panels use components
agColumnsToolPanel and
agFiltersToolPanel. To provide your own custom panel component, you reference it by name here.
The following snippet shows configuring the tool panel using a
SideBarDef object:
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: [
{
id: 'columns',
labelDefault: 'Columns',
labelKey: 'columns',
iconKey: 'columns',
toolPanel: 'agColumnsToolPanel',
minWidth: 225,
maxWidth: 225,
width: 225
},
{
id: 'filters',
labelDefault: 'Filters',
labelKey: 'filters',
iconKey: 'filter',
toolPanel: 'agFiltersToolPanel',
minWidth: 180,
maxWidth: 400,
width: 250
}
],
position: 'left',
defaultToolPanel: 'filters'
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
The snippet above is demonstrated in the following example:
Configuration Shortcuts
The
boolean and
string configurations are shortcuts for more detailed configurations. When you use a shortcut the grid replaces it with the equivalent long form of the configuration by building the equivalent
SideBarDef.
The following code snippets show an example of the
boolean shortcut and the equivalent
SideBarDef long form.
// shortcut
const sideBar = true;
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
// equivalent detailed long form
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: [
{
id: 'columns',
labelDefault: 'Columns',
labelKey: 'columns',
iconKey: 'columns',
toolPanel: 'agColumnsToolPanel',
},
{
id: 'filters',
labelDefault: 'Filters',
labelKey: 'filters',
iconKey: 'filter',
toolPanel: 'agFiltersToolPanel',
}
],
defaultToolPanel: 'columns',
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
The following code snippets show an example of the
string shortcut and the equivalent
SideBarDef long form.
// shortcut
const sideBar = 'filters';
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
// equivalent detailed long form
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: [
{
id: 'filters',
labelDefault: 'Filters',
labelKey: 'filters',
iconKey: 'filter',
toolPanel: 'agFiltersToolPanel',
}
],
defaultToolPanel: 'filters',
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
You can also use shortcuts inside the
toolPanel.items array for specifying the Columns and Filters items.
// shortcut
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: ['columns', 'filters']
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
// equivalent detailed long form
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: [
{
id: 'columns',
labelDefault: 'Columns',
labelKey: 'columns',
iconKey: 'columns',
toolPanel: 'agColumnsToolPanel',
},
{
id: 'filters',
labelDefault: 'Filters',
labelKey: 'filters',
iconKey: 'filter',
toolPanel: 'agFiltersToolPanel',
}
]
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
Side Bar Customisation
If you are using the long form (providing a
SideBarDef object) then it is possible to customise. The example below shows changing the label and icon for the columns and filters tab.
Providing Parameters to Tool Panels
Parameters are passed to tool panels via the
componentParams object. For example, the following code snippet sets
suppressRowGroups: true and
suppressValues: true for the columns tool panel.
const sideBar = {
toolPanels: [
{
id: 'columns',
labelDefault: 'Columns',
labelKey: 'columns',
iconKey: 'columns',
toolPanel: 'agColumnsToolPanel',
toolPanelParams: {
suppressRowGroups: true,
suppressValues: true,
}
}
]
};
<AgGridReact sideBar={sideBar}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
This example configures the columns tool panel. See the columns tool panel documentation for the full list of possible parameters to this tool panel.
Side Bar API
The list below details all the API methods relevant to the tool panel.
setSideBarVisible(visible)
Show/hide the entire side bar, including any visible panel and the tab buttons.
isSideBarVisible()
Returns
true if the side bar is visible.
openToolPanel(id)
Opens a particular tool panel. Provide the ID of the tool panel to open.
closeToolPanel()
Closes the currently open tool panel (if any).
getOpenedToolPanel()
Returns the ID of the currently shown tool panel if any, otherwise
null.
setSideBar(config)
Resets the side bar to the provided configuration. The parameter is the same as the sideBar grid property. The side bar is re-created from scratch with the new config.
getSideBar()
Returns the current side bar configuration. If a shortcut was used, returns the detailed long form.'
setSideBarPosition(position)
Sets the side bar position relative to the grid. Possible values are
'left' or
'right', where
'right' is the default option.
The example below demonstrates different usages of the tool panel API methods. The following can be noted:
- Initially the side bar is not visible as
sideBar.hiddenByDefault=true.
- Visibility Buttons: These toggle visibility of the tool panel. Note that when you make
visible=false, the entire tool panel is hidden including the tabs. Make sure the tool panel is left visible before testing the other API features so you can see the impact.
- Open / Close Buttons: These open and close different tool panel items.
- Reset Buttons: These reset the tool panel to a new configuration. Notice that shortcuts are provided as configuration however
getSideBar()returns back the long form.
- Position Buttons: These change the position of the side bar relative to the grid.
