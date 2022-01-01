React Data Grid: Downloading Chart Image

This section shows how to download the chart image though via the Grid API.

It is possible to retrieve a base64 encoded image rendered from the chart using the getChartImageDataURL(params) API. This API returns a string containing the requested data URL which is ideal for saving to a database and downloading the chart image.

getChartImageDataURL Function Returns a string containing the requested data URL which contains a representation of the chart image. getChartImageDataURL = ( params: GetChartImageDataUrlParams ) => string | undefined; interface GetChartImageDataUrlParams { // The id of the created chart. chartId: string; // A string indicating the image format. // The default format type is `image/png`. // Options: `image/png`, `image/jpeg` fileFormat?: string; }

The example below demonstrates how you can retrieve images rendered from the chart in multiple formats.

Click "Download chart PNG" to download a PNG format image.

Click "Download chart JPEG" to download a JPEG format image.

Click "Open PNG" to open a PNG format image of the chart in a new window.

Click "Open JPEG" to open a JPEG format image of the chart in a new window.

