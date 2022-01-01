AG Grid
React Data Grid: Downloading Chart Image

This section shows how to download the chart image though via the Grid API.

It is possible to retrieve a base64 encoded image rendered from the chart using the getChartImageDataURL(params) API. This API returns a string containing the requested data URL which is ideal for saving to a database and downloading the chart image.

getChartImageDataURL
Function
Returns a string containing the requested data URL which contains a representation of the chart image. 
getChartImageDataURL = (
    params: GetChartImageDataUrlParams
) => string | undefined;

interface GetChartImageDataUrlParams {
  // The id of the created chart. 
  chartId: string;
  // A string indicating the image format.
  // The default format type is `image/png`.
  // Options: `image/png`, `image/jpeg` 
  fileFormat?: string;
}

The example below demonstrates how you can retrieve images rendered from the chart in multiple formats.

  • Click "Download chart PNG" to download a PNG format image.
  • Click "Download chart JPEG" to download a JPEG format image.
  • Click "Open PNG" to open a PNG format image of the chart in a new window.
  • Click "Open JPEG" to open a JPEG format image of the chart in a new window.

