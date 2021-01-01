React Data Grid: Row Grouping - Filtering Groups
This section provides details on how to configure and customise how row groups are filtered.
Enabling Group Filtering
In order to filter on row group columns, filtering must be enabled on the group column and a
filterValueGetter should
be supplied to the
autoGroupColumnDef as shown below:
const autoGroupColumnDef = {
// enables filtering on the group column
filter: true,
// supplies 'country' values to the filter
filterValueGetter: params => params.data.country,
};
const groupDisplayType = 'singleColumn';
<AgGridReact autoGroupColumnDef={autoGroupColumnDef} groupDisplayType={groupDisplayType}>
<AgGridColumn field="country" rowGroup={true} hide={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="year" rowGroup={true} hide={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="gold" />
<AgGridColumn field="silver" />
<AgGridColumn field="bronze" />
</AgGridReact>
In the snippet above that rows are grouped by
country and
year, however there is only a single group column.
This is why a
filterValueGetter is required to supply the filter values, in this case
country values.
Note that Adding Values to Leaf Nodes using a
valueGetter
or a
field will also allow filtering once the
filter = true column property is enabled. However, filtering will be
performed using the leaf values in this case.
The following example demonstrates filtering with a group column. Note the following:
- Rows are grouped by
countryand
yearunder a Single Group Column.
- A
filterValueGetteris supplied to the group column which returns
countryvalues to the filter.
Filtering with Multiple Group Columns
Filtering with Multiple Group Columns uses the same approach as described above in
Enabling Group Filtering, however the
filterValueGetter must return
different filter values for each group column, as shown below:
const autoGroupColumnDef = {
// enables filtering on the group column
filter: true,
// supplies filter values to the column filters based on the colId
filterValueGetter: params => {
const colId = params.column.colId;
if (colId.includes('country')) {
return params.data.country;
}
if (colId.includes('year') > -1) {
return params.data.year;
}
},
};
const groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns';
<AgGridReact autoGroupColumnDef={autoGroupColumnDef} groupDisplayType={groupDisplayType}>
<AgGridColumn field="country" rowGroup={true} hide={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="year" rowGroup={true} hide={true} />
<AgGridColumn field="gold" />
<AgGridColumn field="silver" />
<AgGridColumn field="bronze" />
</AgGridReact>
Note in the snippet above that the
filterValueGetter uses the
colId to determine which filter value to return,
although different strategies may be required for different column configurations.
The following example demonstrates filtering with multiple group columns. Note the following:
- Rows are grouped by
countryand
yearacross Multiple Group Columns.
- A
filterValueGetteris supplied to extract the correct filter value for each group column.
