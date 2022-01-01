React Data Grid: Customising Selections

Control how selected rows and cells appear.

Row Selections

When row selection is enabled, you can set the color of selected rows using --ag-selected-row-background-color . If your grid uses alternating row colours we recommend setting this to a semi-transparent colour so that the alternating row colours are visible below it.

.ag-theme-alpine { --ag-selected-row-background-color : rgb ( 0 , 255 , 0 , 0.1 ) ; }

Range Selections

Range selections can be created by clicking and dragging on the grid. Multiple overlapping range selections can be made by holding Ctrl while creating a new range outside the existing range. Copying from a selection will briefly highlight the range of cells ( Ctrl + C ). There are several variables to control the selection and highlight style:

.ag-theme-alpine { --ag-range-selection-border-color : rgb ( 193 , 0 , 97 ) ; --ag-range-selection-border-style : dashed ; --ag-range-selection-background-color : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.1 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-2 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.19 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-3 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.27 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-4 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.34 ) ; --ag-range-selection-highlight-color : rgb ( 60 , 188 , 0 , 0.3 ) ; }

Range Selection CSS Variables