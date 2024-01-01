Excel Export allows you to freeze parts of the exported content.

By default, all rows and columns exported to Excel are scrollable. However, you can easily control the content you want to freeze to make them always visible.

Freezing Headers

You can freeze all column headers and group column headers in the Excel export by setting the freezeRows property to headers .

Note the following:

The exported sheet will have all column headers frozen in place.

Freezing Pinned Rows

You can freeze all rows that are pinned to the top of the grid in the Excel export by setting the freezeRows property to headersAndPinnedRows .

Note the following:

The exported sheet will have all headers and pinned top rows of the grid frozen in place.

Freezing Pinned Columns

You can freeze all pinned columns in the Excel export by setting the freezeColumns property to pinned .

Note the following:

The exported sheet will have all columns pinned at the start (left) of the grid frozen in place.

If you are using RTL - Right To Left, columns pinned to the right will be frozen in place.

Freeze Callback

For cases where you need to freeze more than just headers and pinned columns, both properties freezeColumns and freezeRows take a callback function. These callback function will be called for each column and each rows of the grid content will be frozen in place as long as true is returned, once false is returned the function will no longer be called and content will be scrollable.

Note the following:

The top 20 rows are exported as frozen.

All columns until gold are exported as frozen.

The callback function for rows are only called for grid rows, which means that when using this feature, all headers are automatically frozen.

