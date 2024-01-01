Enable users to select many rows at once within a grid.
Enabling Multi-Row Selection
To enable multi-row selection set
rowSelection.mode to
'multiRow':
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow'
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
The following example illustrates a basic multi-row selection configuration.
Click checkboxes to select or deselect a row. Alternatively, you can do this via the keyboard by focusing the row and pressing the ␣ Space key. Users can hold ⇧ Shift and then click a checkbox to add a range of adjacent rows to the selection.
Ranges of rows can be selected by holding down ⇧ Shift while clicking on rows. This behaviour also applies when Checkbox Selection is enabled, and in Group Selection.
Removing Selection Checkboxes
To prevent any row selection checkboxes from being rendered in rows, set
rowSelection.checkboxes to
false. To prevent the header checkbox from being rendered, set
rowSelection.headerCheckbox to
false. Setting both to
false will disable the checkbox column. You will also need to enable click selection by setting
enableClickSelection: true.
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'singleRow',
checkboxes: false,
headerCheckbox: false,
enableClickSelection: true,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
You may pass a function to
rowSelection.checkboxes to dynamically enable or disable checkboxes for given rows.
Configure Selectable Rows
It is possible to specify which rows can be selected via the
rowSelection.isRowSelectable callback function.
For instance if we only wanted to allow selection for rows where the 'year' property is less than 2004, we could implement the following:
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow',
isRowSelectable: (rowNode) => rowNode.data ? rowNode.data.year < 2004 : false,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
Rows for which
isRowSelectable returns
false cannot be selected at all, whether using the UI or the API.
Note that this example uses
hideDisabledCheckboxes to hide disabled checkboxes, which can be toggled on or off.
Selecting All Rows
All rows may be selected at once by using the header checkbox, which is enabled by default in
'multiRow' mode.
The three possible values of
rowSelection.selectAll are:
'all': (Default) Selecting the header checkbox selects all selectable rows in the grid.
'filtered': Selecting the header checkbox will select all rows that satisfy the currently active filter.
'currentPage': Selecting the header checkbox will select all rows that satisfy the currently active filter on the current page.
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow',
selectAll: 'filtered'
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
The example below demonstrates the three different modes available for
rowSelection.selectAll:
Note that when
rowSelection.isRowSelectable is defined, the header checkbox will only select selectable rows.
The value of
rowSelection.selectAll does not affect group selection behaviour, which is controlled by
rowSelection.groupSelects. See Row Grouping - Selecting Groups for more on this.
Customising the Checkbox Column
The checkbox column may be customised in a similar way to any other column, by specifying its column definition in the
selectionColumnDef grid option.
Configure the selection column, used for displaying checkboxes. Note that due to the nature of this column, this type is a subset of
ColDef, which does not support several normal column features such as editing, pivoting and grouping.
The
SelectionColumnDef allows for a great deal of customisation, including custom renderers, sorting, tooltips and more. The example below demonstrates allowing sorting using the default sort order (selected first) via the header, changing the default width of the column, and pinning it to the left.
const selectionColumnDef = useMemo(() => {
return {
sortable: true,
width: 120,
maxWidth: 120,
suppressHeaderMenuButton: false,
pinned: 'left',
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact selectionColumnDef={selectionColumnDef} />
The checkbox column has a default
maxWidth set. To make the column resizable (when setting
resizable: true), or to set a
width/
initialWidth, the max width must also be overridden.
Enable Click Selection & Deselection
The
rowSelection.enableClickSelection property configures whether a row's selection state will be impacted when the row is clicked, or when ␣ Space is pressed while the row is focused.
Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing
Space while focusing a row.
This is typically used when Checkbox Selection is disabled, though both can be enabled simultaneously if desired. Click-selection and deselection can be enabled by setting
enableClickSelection to
true, otherwise they may be enabled separately using the values
'enableSelection' and
'enableDeselection'.
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow',
enableClickSelection: true,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
The example below demonstrates the three possible configurations for this property, as well as the behaviour when it is disabled. Use the select element to switch between modes.
Note that deselection is still possible when checkboxes are enabled by clicking a selected checkbox.
Force Checkboxes to be Selected
It is possible to select a row via the Grid API and disable its checkbox to prevent users from deselecting it. This can be achieved by providing a function to
rowSelection.checkboxes.
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow',
checkboxes: (params) => params.data && params.data.year === 2012,
};
}, []);
const onFirstDataRendered = (params) => {
const nodesToSelect = [];
params.api.forEachNode((node) => {
if (node.data && node.data.year <= 2008 && node.data.year >= 2004) {
nodesToSelect.push(node);
}
});
params.api.setNodesSelected({ nodes: nodesToSelect, newValue: true });
};
<AgGridReact
rowSelection={rowSelection}
onFirstDataRendered={onFirstDataRendered}
/>
In the example below only rows with Year equal to 2012 can be selected or deselected by the user. Clicking the header checkbox, however, will select all rows even if their checkboxes are disabled.
Selecting Multiple Rows without Ctrl key
In certain circumstances, especially in the context of touchscreen devices, users may want to select multiple rows without having to use the ^ Ctrl key.
This can be accomplished by setting the
rowSelection.enableSelectionWithoutKeys flag to
true. You will also need to set
enableClickSelection to
true.
const rowSelection = useMemo(() => {
return {
mode: 'multiRow',
checkboxes: false,
headerCheckbox: false,
enableSelectionWithoutKeys: true,
enableClickSelection: true,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact rowSelection={rowSelection} />
Click multiple rows in the example below without pressing any keyboard keys to explore this behaviour.
API Reference
See the full list of configuration options available in
'multiRow' mode.
'multiRow'
Determine group selection behaviour
Determines how "select all" behaviour works. This controls header checkbox selection.
If
true or the callback returns
true, a 'select all' checkbox will be put into the header.
Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing
Space while focusing a row.
Set to
true or return
true from the callback to render a selection checkbox.
Set to
true to hide a disabled checkbox when row is not selectable and checkboxes are enabled.
Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return
false to make a row non-selectable.
When enabled and a row is selected, the copy action should copy the entire row, rather than just the focused cell
Set to
true to allow (possibly multiple) rows to be selected and deselected using single click or touch.
