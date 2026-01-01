Excel notes/comments can be added to exported cells using a callback, exported automatically from the Notes feature, or attached to custom content rows.
Adding Notes to Cells
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Use
processNoteCallback to inject notes during export. The callback is invoked for each exported cell and receives the cell value, column, and row node. Return an
ExcelNote object to attach a note,
undefined to keep the default behaviour, or
null to suppress the note for the current cell.
If a note does not specify an
author, the Excel document
author is used. When the document author is not provided, the exporter falls back to
AG Grid.
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => {
return {
processNoteCallback: (params) => {
if (params.column.getColId() === 'gold' && Number(params.value) >= 5) {
return {
text: `Outstanding medal count (${params.value} gold).`,
};
}
},
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams} />
Exporting Grid Notes
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When the Notes feature is enabled and
notesDataSource is configured, cell notes are exported automatically as Excel notes/comments. No callback is needed.
Suppressing Grid Notes
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Set
suppressGridNotesExport to
true to prevent grid notes from being included in the export. The grid still displays notes, but the exported file will not contain them. Callback-based note injection via
processNoteCallback still works when this is set.
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => {
return {
suppressGridNotesExport: true,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams} />
Customising Exported Notes
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The
processNoteCallback can be used to customise existing grid notes before they are exported. For cells that contain grid notes the
processNoteCallback provides both
excelNote and
gridNote.
excelNote- is the note that will be exported to Excel
gridNote- is the source grid note for this cell
The example below shows how the existing
excelNote text can be updated to include the
updatedAt value from the underlying
gridNote.
const notesDataSource = notesDataSource;
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => {
return {
processNoteCallback: (params) => {
if (params.excelNote) {
return {
...params.excelNote,
text: `${params.excelNote.text}\n\nUpdated: ${params.gridNote?.updatedAt ?? 'Not recorded'}`,
};
}
},
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact
notesDataSource={notesDataSource}
defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams}
/>
Hiding Author
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By default, the author name is prepended as bold text in the Excel note body (matching Excel's native behaviour). Set
suppressPrependAuthorToNotes to
true to export only the note text. The author is still stored in the Excel workbook's note metadata.
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => {
return {
author: 'Portfolio Ops',
suppressPrependAuthorToNotes: true,
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams} />
Adding Notes to Extra Content
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Cells in extra content rows can carry Excel notes via
ExcelCell.note.
const defaultExcelExportParams = useMemo(() => {
return {
prependContent: [
{
cells: [
{
data: { type: 'String', value: 'Export Summary' },
note: {
text: 'This note is added only during export through ExcelCell.note.',
},
},
],
},
],
};
}, []);
<AgGridReact defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams} />
API
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ExcelNote
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Properties available on the
ExcelNote interface.
See Notes for more information.
The body text to export in the Excel note/comment.
Optional author name displayed in the exported Excel note. When omitted, the document
author is used.
ProcessNoteForExportParams
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Properties available on the
ProcessNoteForExportParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
See Notes for more information.
The grid note resolved for the current cell, when the Notes feature is available.
The Excel note/comment value derived from
gridNote when automatic note export is enabled.
The raw cell value before any formatting or processing.
The zero-based row index in the exported output, including any prepended content rows. Only populated for file export flows (
'excel',
'csv'); omitted for clipboard flows.
The row node for the cell. May be
null or
undefined for clipboard flows when no row is associated.
The column for the cell.
The operation that triggered the callback
Utility function to parse a value using the column's
colDef.valueParser
Utility function to format a value using the column's
colDef.valueFormatter
The grid api.
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.