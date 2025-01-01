Tree Data can be supplied to the grid in multiple ways.
Picking Your Approach
Tree Data can be provided in two different ways, either as a flat list with each record knowing all its ancestors, or as a nested structure with each record containing an array of its children.
Your requirements should determine which approach is best for your application:
- Use Data Paths when using relational databases or being provided with flat data. The data does not need to be provided to the grid pre-structured and can support transactions.
const rowData = [
{ path: ['A'], id: 'A' },
{ path: ['A', 'B'], id: 'B' },
{ path: ['A', 'C'], id: 'C' },
]
In the above hierarchy, the 'A' row is the parent of 'B' and 'C'.
- Use Nested Records if your data is already in a structured hierarchy, for example, when using object databases.
const rowData = [
{
id: 'A',
children: [
{ id: 'B' },
{ id: 'C' },
]
}
]
In the above hierarchy, the 'A' row is the parent of 'B' and 'C'.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about supplying Data Paths.