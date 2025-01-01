The grid shows built-in overlays when data is loading or being exported and when there is no data or no rows match the current filter.
The following example demonstrates all the provided overlays.
- Toggle the loading state to show/hide the loading overlay.
- Note that the loading overlay takes precedence over the other provided overlays if they are shown at the same time.
- Clear Row Data shows the no rows overlay.
- Set Non Matching Filter sets row data and a non-matching filter to show the no matching rows overlay.
- Export CSV exports the data to CSV and shows the exporting overlay.
Loading
The loading overlay is displayed when the grid property
loading is set to
true and takes precedence over the other provided overlays.
Show or hide the loading overlay.
true: the loading overlay is shown.
false: the loading overlay is hidden.
undefined: the grid will automatically show the loading overlay until
rowData and
columnDefs are provided. (Client Side Row Model only)
No Rows
When there are no rows the grid automatically displays the no-rows overlay.
No Matching Rows
The no-matching-rows overlay is displayed when the grid has rows but none of the rows match the current filter criteria.
Exporting
The exporting overlay is displayed when data is being exported from the grid to CSV or Excel.
Customisation
The provided overlays can be customised to change their content or completely replaced with custom components. The grid still manages the timing of when the overlays are displayed based on grid state.
Text Customisation
Customise the text within the provided overlays via the
overlayComponentParams grid option using the
OverlayComponentUserParams interface.
Properties available on the
OverlayComponentUserParams interface.
Parameters to customise the provided loading overlay.
Parameters to customise the provided no-rows overlay.
Parameters to customise the provided no-matching-rows overlay.
Parameters to customise the provided exporting overlay.
const overlayComponentParams = {
loading: { overlayText: 'Please wait while your data is loading...' },
noRows: { overlayText: 'This grid has no data!' },
noMatchingRows: { overlayText: 'Current Filter Matches No Rows' },
exporting: { overlayText: 'Exporting your data...' },
};
<AgGridReact overlayComponentParams={overlayComponentParams} />
Custom Overlay Components
Then set the custom overlay to its matching key in the
components map as described in Overriding Grid Components. Custom parameters can be supplied via the
overlayComponentParams grid option.
const components = {
agLoadingOverlay: CustomLoadingOverlay,
agNoRowsOverlay: CustomNoRowsOverlay,
agNoMatchingRowsOverlay: CustomNoMatchingRows,
agExportingOverlay: CustomExportingOverlay
};
<AgGridReact components={components} />
Overlay Component Selector
To dynamically override a provided overlay with a custom component implement the
overlayComponentSelector(params) callback. The callback params include an
overlayType property which identifies which of the provided overlays that grid wants to display. The return type should match the
OverlaySelectorResult interface.
Callback to dynamically provide a custom overlay component complete with custom params based on the selector params.
Returning
undefined from the selector will fall back to the overlay specified in
params.overlayType.
const overlayComponentSelector = (params) => {
if (params.overlayType === 'loading') {
return {
component: CustomLoadingOverlay,
params: {
loadingMessage: 'Please wait while data is loading...'
}
};
}
// return undefined to use the provided overlay for other overlay types
return undefined;
};
<AgGridReact overlayComponentSelector={overlayComponentSelector} />
In the example below the loading overlay is overridden via the
overlayComponentSelector but the no rows overlay is not.
Combined Overlay Component
Provide a custom component to
overlayComponent to be used in place of all the provided overlays. The custom component receives a
overlayType parameter which identifies which of the provided overlays should be displayed. This can be used to conditionally render different content based on the overlay type.
Custom parameters can be supplied to the overlay component via the
overlayComponentParams grid option.
Provide a custom overlay component to be used for all grid provided overlays (loading, no rows, no matching rows, exporting etc).
Customise the parameters provided to the
overlayComponent.
Provided overlays accept parameters specified on the
OverlayComponentUserParams interface.
Any custom parameters can also be provided for custom overlay components.
const overlayComponent = CustomOverlay;
const overlayComponentParams = {
loadingMessage: 'Custom loading message',
noRowsMessage: 'Custom no rows message'
};
<AgGridReact
overlayComponent={overlayComponent}
overlayComponentParams={overlayComponentParams}
/>
In the example below a single custom component is provided to the grid which contains the conditional logic about what to render for each
overlayType.
Suppress Overlays
Each provided overlay can be suppressed via the
suppressOverlays grid option which accepts an array of overlay types to suppress.
List of provided overlay names to suppress. One of
loading,
noRows,
noMatchingRows,
exporting.
Legacy Customisation
Previously, the loading and no-rows overlays were customised via:
loadingOverlayComponent and
noRowsOverlayComponent. This approach is now superseded by the
overlayComponent but the properties remain for backwards compatibility. The documentation for these properties is available here.