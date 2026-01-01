The Rich Select Cell Editor supports loading values asynchronously, including paged loading and server-side filtering.

Async Values Copy Link

List values can be provided asynchronously to the editor as shown below:

When values is provided as a callback function, the callback receives params with type RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams .

values Copy Link TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback The list of values to be selected from. Required when valuesPage is not provided.

columnDefs : [ { field : 'language' , cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : ( _params ) => fetch ( '/api/languages' ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) , } } ]

Paged Async Values Copy Link

For large datasets, valuesPage avoids loading all items at once and instead loads values on demand based on user scroll and interactions. valuesPageInitialStartRow can be used to set the initial position. The valuesPage callback receives params with type RichCellEditorValuesPageParams and should return a value that conforms to the RichCellEditorValuesPageResult interface.

values Page Copy Link RichCellEditorValuesPageCallback Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both values and valuesPage are set, valuesPage takes precedence. values Page Initial Start Row Copy Link number | RichCellEditorValuesPageStartRowCallback default: 0 Initial page start row when using valuesPage . Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row 0 . values Page Size Copy Link number default: 100 Number of rows requested per page when using valuesPage . values Page Load Threshold Copy Link number default: 10 Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { valuesPage : ( params ) => { return fetch ( ` /api/languages? startRow= ${ params . startRow } &endRow= ${ params . endRow } ` ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) ; } , valuesPageInitialStartRow : ( value ) => getRowForSelectedValue ( value ) , valuesPageSize : 100 , valuesPageLoadThreshold : 10 } } ]

Async Filtering Copy Link

For advanced filtering scenarios, combine async values callback, allowTyping , filterList: true , and filterListAsync to enable async filtering. The values callback params remain typed as RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams .

When filterListAsync is set to true , the cell editor behaves as follows:

It calls the values callback with the current search term.

callback with the current search term. It delays the search request by 300ms (this can be adjusted using searchDebounceDelay ) to avoid excessive calls.

) to avoid excessive calls. A loading indicator appears while the network request is in progress.

Once the promise resolves, the dropdown is updated with the filtered results.

values Copy Link TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback The list of values to be selected from. Required when valuesPage is not provided. filter List Async Copy Link boolean default: false Set to true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the values or valuesPage callback. (only relevant when allowTyping=true and filterList=true ). search Debounce Delay Copy Link number default: 300 The value in ms for the search algorithm debounce delay

This is shown in the example below:

columnDefs : [ { field : 'language' , cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { allowTyping : true , filterList : true , filterListAsync : true , values : ( params ) => { return fetch ( ` /api/languages?search= ${ encodeURIComponent ( params . search ) } ` ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) . then ( ( data ) => data . items ) ; } } } ]

Paged Async Filtering Copy Link

For very large, server-backed datasets, combine async filtering with valuesPage so filtered results are also loaded incrementally. valuesPageInitialStartRow is only used for the initial unfiltered load; once the user types, filtered paging starts from row 0 .

In this mode each request includes:

search for the current filter text.

for the current filter text. startRow and endRow for range-based pagination.

and for range-based pagination. cursor (optional) for cursor-based forward pagination APIs ( undefined on the first request, then replayed from the previous response).

values Page Copy Link RichCellEditorValuesPageCallback Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both values and valuesPage are set, valuesPage takes precedence. values Page Initial Start Row Copy Link number | RichCellEditorValuesPageStartRowCallback default: 0 Initial page start row when using valuesPage . Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row 0 . values Page Size Copy Link number default: 100 Number of rows requested per page when using valuesPage . values Page Load Threshold Copy Link number default: 10 Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested. filter List Async Copy Link boolean default: false Set to true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the values or valuesPage callback. (only relevant when allowTyping=true and filterList=true ).

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { allowTyping : true , filterList : true , filterListAsync : true , valuesPageInitialStartRow : ( value ) => getRowForSelectedValue ( value ) , valuesPage : ( params ) => { return fetch ( ` /api/languages ?search= ${ encodeURIComponent ( params . search ) } &startRow= ${ params . startRow } &endRow= ${ params . endRow } ` ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) ; } , } } ]