React Data Grid: Pivot Chart API
This section shows how Pivot Charts can be created via the Grid API.
Creating Pivot Charts
Pivot Charts can be created through
gridApi.createPivotChart() as shown below:
gridApi.createPivotChart({
chartType: 'groupedColumn',
// other options...
});
The snippet above creates a Pivot Chart with the
groupedColumn chart type. For a full list of options see Pivot Chart API.
The following example demonstrates how Pivot Charts can be created programmatically via
gridApi.createPivotChart():
Pivot Chart API
Pivot Charts can be created programmatically using:
Used to programmatically create pivot charts from a grid.
Properties available on the
CreatePivotChartParams interface.
The type of chart to create.
The default theme to use for the created chart. In addition to the default options you listed, you can also provide your own custom chart themes.
Options:
'ag-default',
'ag-default-dark',
'ag-material',
'ag-material-dark',
'ag-pastel',
'ag-pastel-dark',
'ag-vivid',
'ag-vivid-dark',
'ag-solar',
'ag-solar-dark'
If the chart is to be displayed outside of the grid then a chart container should be provided. If the chart is to be displayed using the grid's popup window mechanism then leave as
undefined.
Allows specific chart options in the current theme to be overridden. See Overriding Existing Themes.
When enabled the chart will be unlinked from the grid after creation, any updates to the data will not be reflected in the chart. See Unlinking Charts.
Default:
false
The API returns a
ChartRef object when a
chartContainer is provided. This is the same structure
that is provided to the
createChartContainer(chartRef) callback. The
ChartRef provides the application
with the
destroyChart() method that is required when the application wants to dispose the chart.
