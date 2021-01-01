React Data Grid: AG Grid Packages & Modules
Version 22.0.0 changes the way AG Grid is made available by providing functionality in modules, allowing you to pick and choose which features you require, resulting in a smaller application size overall.
Introduction
There are two main ways to install AG Grid - either by using
packages , or by using
modules. packages are the easiest way to use AG Grid, but by default include all code specific to each package, whereas modules allow you to cherry pick what functionality you want, which will allow for a reduced overall bundle size.
If you're unsure whether to use
packages or
modules then we'd recommend starting with
packages and migrate to
modules if you wish to reduce overall bundle size.