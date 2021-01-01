React Data Grid: AG Grid Packages & Modules

Version 22.0.0 changes the way AG Grid is made available by providing functionality in modules, allowing you to pick and choose which features you require, resulting in a smaller application size overall.

Introduction

There are two main ways to install AG Grid - either by using packages , or by using modules . packages are the easiest way to use AG Grid, but by default include all code specific to each package, whereas modules allow you to cherry pick what functionality you want, which will allow for a reduced overall bundle size.