React Data Grid: Grid API
All of these grid methods are available through the
api property of
GridOptions.
Columns
getColumnDefs
Function
Returns the current column definitions.
sizeColumnsToFit
Function
Sets columns to adjust in size to fit the grid horizontally.
setColumnDefs
Function
Call to set new column definitions. The grid will redraw all the column headers, and then redraw all of the rows.
setAutoGroupColumnDef
Function
Call to set new auto group column definition. The grid will recreate any auto-group columns if present.
Data
setRowData
Function
Set row data.
applyTransaction
Function
Update row data. Pass a transaction object with lists for
add,
remove and
update.
applyTransactionAsync
Function
Same as
applyTransaction except executes asynchronously for efficiency.
flushAsyncTransactions
Function
Executes any remaining asynchronous grid transactions, if any are waiting to be executed.
setPinnedTopRowData
Function
Set the top pinned rows.
setPinnedBottomRowData
Function
Set the bottom pinned rows.
getPinnedTopRowCount
Function
Gets the number of top pinned rows.
getPinnedBottomRowCount
Function
Gets the number of bottom pinned rows.
getPinnedTopRow
Function
Gets the top pinned row with the specified index.
getPinnedBottomRow
Function
Gets the top pinned row with the specified index.
getModel
Function
Returns the row model inside the table. From here you can see the original rows, rows after filter has been applied, rows after aggregation has been applied, and the final set of 'to be displayed' rows.
refreshClientSideRowModel
Function
Gets the Client-Side Row Model to refresh, executing the grouping, filtering and sorting again.
setDatasource
Function
Set new datasource for Infinite Row Model.
setServerSideDatasource
Function
Set new datasource for Server-Side Row Model.
setViewportDatasource
Function
Set new datasource for Viewport Row Model.
Accessing Row Nodes
getRowNode
Function
Returns the row node with the given ID. The row node ID is the one you provide from the callback
getRowNodeId(data), otherwise the ID is a number auto-generated by the grid when the row data is set.
forEachNode
Function
Iterates through each node (row) in the grid and calls the callback for each node. This works similar to the
forEach method on a JavaScript array. This is called for every node, ignoring any filtering or sorting applied within the grid. If using the Infinite Row Model, then this gets called for each page loaded in the page cache.
forEachNodeAfterFilter
Function
Similar to
forEachNode, except skips any filtered out data.
forEachNodeAfterFilterAndSort
Function
Similar to
forEachNodeAfterFilter, except the callbacks are called in the order the rows are displayed in the grid.
forEachLeafNode
Function
Similar to
forEachNode, except lists all the leaf nodes. This effectively goes through all the data that you provided to the grid before the grid performed any grouping. If using tree data, goes through all the nodes for the data you provided, including nodes that have children, but excluding groups the grid created where gaps were missing in the hierarchy.
Displayed Rows
getDisplayedRowAtIndex
Function
Returns the displayed
RowNode at the given
index.
getDisplayedRowCount
Function
Returns the total number of displayed rows.
getFirstDisplayedRow
Function
Get the index of the first displayed row due to scrolling (includes invisible rendered rows in the buffer).
getLastDisplayedRow
Function
Get the index of the last displayed row due to scrolling (includes invisible rendered rows in the buffer).
Master Detail
getDetailGridInfo
Function
Returns the
DetailGridInfo corresponding to the supplied
detailGridId.
forEachDetailGridInfo
Function
Iterates through each
DetailGridInfo in the grid and calls the supplied callback on each. See Accessing Detail Grids.
Selection
selectAll
Function
Select all rows (even rows that are not visible due to grouping being enabled and their groups not expanded).
deselectAll
Function
Clear all row selections.
selectAllFiltered
Function
Select all filtered rows.
deselectAllFiltered
Function
Clear all filtered selections.
getSelectedNodes
Function
Returns a list of selected nodes. Getting the underlying node (rather than the data) is useful when working with tree / aggregated data, as the node can be traversed.
getSelectedRows
Function
Returns a list of selected rows (i.e. row data that you provided).
getBestCostNodeSelection
Function
Returns a list of all selected nodes at 'best cost', a feature to be used with groups / trees. If a group has all its children selected, then the group appears in the result, but not the children. Designed for use with
'children' as the group selection type, where groups don't actually appear in the selection normally.
getCellRanges
Function
Returns the list of selected cell ranges.
addCellRange
Function
Adds to the selected range.
clearRangeSelection
Function
Clears the selected range.
setSuppressRowClickSelection
Function
Sets the
suppressRowClickSelection property.
Refresh
refreshCells
Function
Performs change detection on all cells, refreshing cells where required. See Refresh Cells.
redrawRows
Function
Remove a row from the DOM and recreate it again from scratch. See Redraw Rows.
refreshHeader
Function
Redraws the header. Useful if a column name changes, or something else that changes how the column header is displayed.
flashCells
Function
Flash rows, columns or individual cells. See Flashing Cells.
Sort and Filter
setQuickFilter
Function
Pass a quick filter text into the grid for filtering. If using Angular, the grid watches the
quickFilterText attribute of the
gridOptions. If you won't want to use
quickFilterText (i.e. if not using AngularJS) then you can call this method instead to apply a quick filter.
isQuickFilterPresent
Function
Returns
true if the quick filter is set, otherwise
false.
isColumnFilterPresent
Function
Returns
true if any column filter is set, otherwise
false.
isAnyFilterPresent
Function
Returns
true if any filter is set. This includes quick filter, advanced filter or external filter.
getFilterInstance
Function
Returns the filter component instance for a column.
col can be a string field name or a ColDef object (matches on object reference, useful if field names are not unique). For filters that are created asynchronously including React 16+ components, calling this method will return null if the filter has not already been created. If your app uses asynchronous components, use the optional
callback function which will be invoked with the filter instance when it is available.
getFilterModel
Function
Gets the current state of all the advanced filters. Used for saving filter state.
setFilterModel
Function
Sets the state of all the advanced filters. Provide it with what you get from
getFilterModel() to restore filter state.
onFilterChanged
Function
Informs the grid that a filter has changed. This is typically called after a filter change through one of the filter APIs.
destroyFilter
Function
Destroys a filter. Useful to force a particular filter to be created from scratch again.
onSortChanged
Function
Gets the grid to act as if the sort was changed. Useful if you update some values and want to get the grid to reorder them according to the new values.
Navigation
getFocusedCell
Function
Returns the focused cell (or the last focused cell if the grid lost focus).
setFocusedCell
Function
Sets the focus to the specified cell.
clearFocusedCell
Function
Clears the focused cell.
tabToNextCell
Function
Navigates the grid focus to the next cell, as if tabbing.
tabToPreviousCell
Function
Navigates the grid focus to the previous cell, as if shift-tabbing.
Editing
stopEditing
Function
If a cell is editing, it stops the editing. Pass
true if you want to cancel the editing (i.e. don't accept changes). See Editing API.
startEditingCell
Function
Start editing a particular cell. See Editing API.
getEditingCells
Function
If the grid is editing, returns back details of the editing cell(s). See Editing API.
Export
exportDataAsCsv
Function
Downloads a CSV export of the grid's data.
getDataAsCsv
Function
Similar to
exportDataAsCsv, except returns the result as a string rather than download it.
exportDataAsExcel
Function
Downloads an Excel export of the grid's data.
getDataAsExcel
Function
Similar to
exportDataAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user.
getSheetDataForExcel
Function
This is method to be used to get the grid's data as a sheet, that will later be exported either by
getMultipleSheetsAsExcel() or
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel().
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel
Function
Downloads an Excel export of multiple sheets in one file.
getMultipleSheetsAsExcel
Function
Similar to
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user.
Events
addEventListener
Function
Add an event listener for the specified
eventType. Works similar to
addEventListener for a browser DOM element.
addGlobalListener
Function
Add an event listener for all event types coming from the grid.
removeEventListener
Function
Remove an event listener.
removeGlobalListener
Function
Remove a global event listener.
Row Groups
expandAll
Function
Expand all groups.
collapseAll
Function
Collapse all groups.
setRowNodeExpanded
Function
Expand or collapse a specific row node.
onGroupExpandedOrCollapsed
Function
If after getting the model, you expand or collapse a group, call this method to inform the grid. It will work out the final set of 'to be displayed' rows again (i.e. expand or collapse the group visually).
Row Drag
setSuppressRowDrag
Function
Sets the
suppressRowDrag property. See Suppress Row Drag.
setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging
Function
Sets the
suppressMoveWhenRowDragging property. See Suppress Move When Dragging.
addRowDropZone
Function
Adds a drop zone outside of the grid where rows can be dropped. See Row Dragging to an External DropZone.
removeRowDropZone
Function
Removes an external drop zone added by
addRowDropZone. See Row Dragging to an External DropZone.
getRowDropZoneParams
Function
Returns the
RowDropZoneParams to be used by another grid's
addRowDropZone method. See Row Dragging Between Grids.
Rendering
getRenderedNodes
Function
Retrieve rendered nodes. Due to virtualisation this will contain only the current visible rows and those in the buffer.
getCellRendererInstances
Function
Returns the list of active Cell Renderer Instances.
getCellEditorInstances
Function
Returns the list of active Cell Editor Instances.
getSizesForCurrentTheme
Function
Gets the sizes that various UI elements will be rendered at with the current theme. If you override the row or header height using
gridOptions, the override value you provided will be returned.
Scrolling
setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll
Function
If
true, the horizontal scrollbar will always be present, even if not required. Otherwise, it will only be displayed when necessary.
setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll
Function
If
true, the vertical scrollbar will always be present, even if not required. Otherwise it will only be displayed when necessary.
ensureIndexVisible
Function
Ensures the row index is visible by vertically scrolling the grid. If a position of
'top',
'middle' or
'bottom' is supplied, the grid will scroll the grid to place the row at the top, middle or bottom respectively. Otherwise, the grid will do the minimum scrolling possible to show the row, i.e. if the grid needs to scroll up then it will scroll so that the row is at the top, if the grid needs to scroll down then it will scroll so that the row is at the bottom, if the row is already in view then the grid will do nothing.
ensureNodeVisible
Function
Ensures a row node is visible, scrolling the grid if needed. Provide either a) the node, b) the data object, or c) a comparator function (that takes the node as a parameter, and returns
true for match or
false for no match).
ensureColumnVisible
Function
Ensures the column is visible, scrolling the table if needed.
getHorizontalPixelRange
Function
Returns an object with two properties:
getVerticalPixelRange
Function
Returns an object with two properties:
Infinite Scrolling
refreshInfiniteCache
Function
Marks all the currently loaded blocks in the cache for reload. If you have 10 blocks in the cache, all 10 will be marked for reload. The old data will continue to be displayed until the new data is loaded.
purgeInfiniteCache
Function
Purges the cache. The grid is then told to refresh. Only the blocks required to display the current data on screen are fetched (typically no more than 2). The grid will display nothing while the new blocks are loaded. Use this to immediately remove the old data from the user.
getInfiniteRowCount
Function
The row count defines how many rows the grid allows scrolling to.
isLastRowIndexKnown
Function
Returns
true if grid allows for scrolling past the last row to load more rows, thus providing infinite scroll.
setRowCount
Function
Sets the
rowCount and
lastRowIndexKnown properties. The second parameter,
lastRowIndexKnown, is optional and if left out, only
rowCount is set. Set
rowCount to adjust the height of the vertical scroll. Set
lastRowIndexKnown to enable / disable searching for more rows. Use this method if you add or remove rows into the dataset and need to reset the number of rows or put the data back into 'look for data' mode.
getCacheBlockState
Function
Returns an object representing the state of the cache. This is useful for debugging and understanding how the cache is working.
Overlays
showLoadingOverlay
Function
Show the 'loading' overlay.
showNoRowsOverlay
Function
Show the 'no rows' overlay.
hideOverlay
Function
Hides the overlay if showing.
Clipboard
copySelectedRangeToClipboard
Function
Copies the selected ranges to the clipboard.
copySelectedRangeDown
Function
Copies the selected range down, similar to Ctrl+D in Excel.
copySelectedRowsToClipboard
Function
Copies the selected rows to the clipboard. Set
includeHeaders = true to include the headers (default is
false). Set
columnKeys to the list of columns if you want just specific columns.
Pagination
paginationIsLastPageFound
Function
Returns
true when the last page is known; this will always be the case if you are using the Client-Side Row Model for pagination. Returns
false when the last page is not known; this only happens when using Infinite Row Model.
paginationGetPageSize
Function
Returns how many rows are being shown per page.
paginationSetPageSize
Function
Sets the
paginationPageSize, then re-paginates the grid so the changes are applied immediately.
paginationGetCurrentPage
Function
Returns the 0-based index of the page which is showing.
paginationGetTotalPages
Function
Returns the total number of pages. Returns
null if
paginationIsLastPageFound() === false.
paginationGetRowCount
Function
The total number of rows. Returns
null if
paginationIsLastPageFound() === false.
paginationGoToPage
Function
Goes to the specified page. If the page requested doesn't exist, it will go to the last page.
paginationGoToNextPage
Function
Navigates to the next page.
paginationGoToPreviousPage
Function
Navigates to the previous page.
paginationGoToFirstPage
Function
Navigates to the first page.
paginationGoToLastPage
Function
Navigates to the last page.
Headers
setHeaderHeight
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the column label header.
setGroupHeaderHeight
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the rows containing header column groups.
setFloatingFiltersHeight
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the floating filters.
setPivotHeaderHeight
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the columns when in pivot mode.
setPivotGroupHeaderHeight
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing header column groups when in pivot mode.
Undo / Redo
See Undo/Redo Edits for more information.
undoCellEditing
Function
Reverts the last cell edit.
redoCellEditing
Function
Re-applies the most recently undone cell edit.
getCurrentUndoSize
Function
Returns current number of available cell edit undo operations.
getCurrentRedoSize
Function
Returns current number of available cell edit redo operations.
Charts
createRangeChart
Function
Used to programmatically create charts from a range. See Range Chart API.
createPivotChart
Function
Used to programmatically create pivot charts from a grid. See Pivot Chart API.
createCrossFilterChart
Function
Used to programmatically create cross filter charts from a range. See Cross-filter API.
getChartRef
Function
Returns the
ChartRef using the supplied
chartId.
getChartModels
Function
Returns a list of models with information about the charts that are currently rendered from the grid. See Saving and Restoring Charts.
restoreChart
Function
Restores a chart using the
ChartModel that was previously obtained from
getChartModels(). See Saving and Restoring Charts.
getChartImageDataURL
Function
Returns a string containing the requested data URL which contains a representation of the chart image. See Downloading Chart Image.
Miscellaneous
setPopupParent
Function
DOM element to use as the popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc).
addRenderedRowListener
Function
Registers a callback to a virtual row. A virtual row is a row that is visually rendered on the screen (rows that are not visible because of the scroll position are not rendered). Unlike normal events, you do not need to unregister rendered row listeners. When the rendered row is removed from the grid, all associated rendered row listeners will also be removed. Currently supports only one event,
virtualRowRemoved; listen for this event if your
cellRenderer needs to do cleanup when the row no longer exists.
isToolPanelShowing
Function
Returns
true if the tool panel is showing, otherwise
false.
getToolPanelInstance
Function
Gets the tool panel instance corresponding to the supplied
id. See Expand / Collapse Column Groups.
getValue
Function
Gets the value for a column for a particular
rowNode (row). This is useful if you want the raw value of a cell e.g. if implementing your own CSV export.
destroy
Function
Will destroy the grid and release resources. If you are using a framework you do not need to call this, as the grid links in with the framework lifecycle. However if you are using Web Components or native JavaScript, you do need to call this, to avoid a memory leak in your application.
showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick
Function
Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the provided button element. Use in conjunction with your own header template.
showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick
Function
Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the mouse event. Use in conjunction with your own header template.
resetRowHeights
Function
Tells the grid to recalculate the row heights.
onRowHeightChanged
Function
Tells the grid a row height has changed. To be used after calling
rowNode.setRowHeight(newHeight).
addAggFunc
Function
Add an aggregation function with the specified key.
addAggFuncs
Function
Add aggregations function with the specified keys.
clearAggFuncs
Function
Clears all aggregation functions (including those provided by the grid).
hidePopupMenu
Function
Hides any visible context menu or column menu.
setEnableCellTextSelection
Function
Sets the
enableCellTextSelection property. See Cell Text Selection.
isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty
Function
Returns
true when there are no more animation frames left to process.
refreshServerSideStore
Function
Refresh a server-side store. See Purging Groups.
getServerSideStoreState
Function
Returns info on all server side stores. See Store State.
retryServerSideLoads
Function
Gets all failed server side loads to retry. See Retry Loads.
setFillHandleDirection
Function
Sets the preferred direction for the selection fill handle. See Fill Handle.
setGridAriaProperty
Function
Sets an ARIA property in the grid panel (element with
role="grid"), and removes an ARIA property when the value is null.
Example:
api.setGridAriaProperty('label', 'my grid') will set
aria-label="my grid".
api.setGridAriaProperty('label', null) will remove the
aria-label attribute from the grid element.