Beyond the Prompt

Matt Webb
Co-founder, Inanimate
Matt is co-founder of Inanimate, consumer hardware bringing agents into the real world. Previously he has consulted with Google's AI research group, run startup accelerators with R/GA Ventures, and was CEO and co-founder of the design studio BERG which invented some of the world’s first internet-connected consumer products like Little Printer (and has work in the New York MoMA). He is co-author of Mind Hacks (O’Reilly, 2004). Since 2000 Matt has blogged at interconnected.org. He writes weekly+ on computing, design, and speculative futures. He lives in London.