JavaScript Data Grid: Get Started with AG Grid

index.html const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; const rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , rowData : rowData } ; document . addEventListener ( 'DOMContentLoaded' , ( ) => { const gridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; new agGrid . Grid ( gridDiv , gridOptions ) ; } ) ; <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title > Ag-Grid Basic Example </ title > < script src = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/ag-grid-community.min.js " > </ script > < script src = " main.js " > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = " myGrid " style = " height : 200px ; width : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " > </ div > </ body > </ html > Open in Plunker

Getting Started

In this article, we will walk you through the necessary steps to add AG Grid to an existing JavaScript project, and configure some of the essential features of it. We will show you some of the fundamentals of the grid (passing properties, using the API, etc).

The Project Setup

During the last couple of years, we are witnessing a Cambrian Explosion of JavaScript project stacks. It seems like everyday there is a new, better way for JavaScript developers to build and distribute their apps. However, for the purposes of this setup, we are going to stick to tried-and-true no-build, single HTML file setup which loads the AG Grid scripts from CDN (our favorite one is unpkg). Let's start from this clean html file:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from AG Grid! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

You can either use your favorite programming text editor, or you can execute the steps in the tutorial using this Plunker as a starting point.

Add AG Grid to Your Project

We are going to load the necessary scripts and styles from the unpkg CDN. Add the following to the head element:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < script src = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/ag-grid-community.min.noStyle.js " > </ script > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from AG Grid! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

The lines above import the AgGrid component, the grid "structure" stylesheet ( ag-grid.css ), and one of the available grid themes: ( ag-theme-alpine.css ). The grid ships several different themes; pick one that matches your project design.

Now, let's instantiate a grid!

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < script src = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/ag-grid-community.min.noStyle.js " > </ script > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from AG Grid! </ h1 > < div id = " myGrid " class = " ag-theme-alpine " style = " height : 600px ; width : 500px ; " > </ div > < script type = " text/javascript " charset = " utf-8 " > const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; const rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , rowData : rowData } ; const eGridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; new agGrid . Grid ( eGridDiv , gridOptions ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

The variables above present two essential configuration properties of the grid - the column definitions ( columnDefs ) and the data ( rowData ). In our case, the column definitions contain three columns; each column entry specifies the header label and the data field to be displayed in the body of the table.

The actual data is defined in the rowData as an array of objects. Notice that the fields of the objects match the field values in the columnDefs configuration object.

Finally, the DIV element is the DOM entry point of the grid. It sets the grid dimensions and specifies the grid's theme by setting the class to ag-theme-alpine . As you may have already noticed, the CSS class matches the name of CSS file we imported earlier.

Enable Sorting And Filtering

So far, so good. But wouldn't it be nice to be able to sort the data to help us see which car is the least/most expensive Well, enabling sorting in AG Grid is actually quite simple - all you need to do is add sortable to each column.

const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" , sortable : true } , { field : "model" , sortable : true } , { field : "price" , sortable : true } ] ;

After adding the property, you should be able to sort the grid by clicking on the column headers. Clicking on a header toggles through ascending, descending and no-sort.

Our application doesn't have too many rows, so it's fairly easy to find data. But it's easy to imagine how a real-world application may have hundreds (or even hundreds of thousands!) of rows, with many columns. In a data set like this filtering is your friend.

As with sorting, enabling filtering is as easy as adding the filter property:

const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : "model" , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : "price" , sortable : true , filter : true } ] ;

With this property set, the grid will display a small column menu icon when you hover the header. Pressing it will display a popup with a filtering UI which lets you choose the kind of filter and the text that you want to filter by.

Fetch Remote Data

Displaying hard-coded data in JavaScript is not going to get us very far. In the real world, most of the time, we are dealing with data that resides on a remote server. Nowadays, implementing this is actually quite simple. Notice that the actual data fetching is performed outside of the grid component - we are using the HTML5 fetch API.

If you have to support older browsers but you want to use fetch, you can add the appropriate polyfill.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < script src = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/ag-grid-community.min.noStyle.js " > </ script > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from AG Grid! </ h1 > < div id = " myGrid " style = " height : 600px ; width : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " > </ div > < script type = " text/javascript " charset = " utf-8 " > const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs } ; const eGridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; new agGrid . Grid ( eGridDiv , gridOptions ) ; agGrid . simpleHttpRequest ( { url : 'https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/row-data.json' } ) . then ( data => { gridOptions . api . setRowData ( data ) ; } ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Here, we replaced the rowData assignment with a data fetch from a remote service. The remote data is the same as the one we initially had, so you should not notice any actual changes to the grid.

Notice that we also did something new - we accessed the grid API instance through the gridOptions.api . The api object exposes a whole plethora of methods that allow us to implement complex scenarios with the grid.

Enable Selection

Being a programmer is a hectic job. Just when we thought that we are done with our assignment, the manager shows up with a fresh set of requirements! It turned out that we need to allow the user to select certain rows from the grid and to mark them as flagged in the system. We will leave the flag toggle state and persistence to the backend team. On our side, we should enable the selection and, afterwards, to obtain the selected records and pass them with an API call to a remote service endpoint.

Fortunately, the above task is quite simple with AG Grid. As you may have already guessed, it is just a matter of adding and changing couple of properties:

const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" , checkboxSelection : true } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , rowSelection : 'multiple' } ;

Great! Now the first column contains a checkbox that, when clicked, selects the row. The only thing we have to add is a button that gets the selected data and sends it to the server. To do this, we need the following change:

< button onclick = " getSelectedRows() " > Get Selected Rows </ button > < div id = " myGrid " class = " ag-theme-alpine " style = " height : 600px ; width : 500px ; " > </ div >

const getSelectedRows = ( ) => { const selectedNodes = gridOptions . api . getSelectedNodes ( ) const selectedData = selectedNodes . map ( node => node . data ) const selectedDataStringPresentation = selectedData . map ( node => ` ${ node . make } ${ node . model } ` ) . join ( ', ' ) alert ( ` Selected nodes: ${ selectedDataStringPresentation } ` ) ; }

Well, we cheated a bit. Calling alert is not exactly a call to our backend. Hopefully you will forgive us this shortcut for the sake of keeping the article short and simple. Of course, you can substitute that bit with a real-world application logic after you are done with the tutorial.

What happened above? Several things:

We added a button with an event handler;

Inside the event handler, we accessed the grid API to get the currently selected grid row nodes;

Afterwards, we extracted the row nodes' underlying data items and converted them to a string suitable to be presented to the user in an alert box.

Grouping

Grouping is a feature exclusive to AG Grid Enterprise. You are free to trial AG Grid Enterprise to see what you think - you only need to get in touch if you want to start using AG Grid Enterprise in a project intended for production.

In addition to filtering and sorting, grouping is another effective way for the user to make sense out of large amounts of data.

Let's enable the enterprise features of ag-grid. Install the additional package:

Now, let's use ag-grid-enterprise! Replace the ag-grid script reference in the head with this one:

< head> <title>Ag-Grid Basic Example</title> - <script src="https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/ag-grid-community.min.js"></script> + <script src="https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-enterprise/dist/ag-grid-enterprise.min.noStyle.js"></script> <script src="main.js"></script> < /head>

If everything is ok, you should see a message in the console that tells you there is no enterprise license key. You can ignore the message as we are simply trialing AG Grid Enterprise for the time being. In addition to that, the grid got a few UI improvements - a custom context menu and fancier column menu popup - feel free to look around:

Now let's enable grouping! Change the configuration to this:

const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" , rowGroup : true } , { field : "price" } ] ; const autoGroupColumnDef = { headerName : "Model" , field : "model" , cellRenderer : 'agGroupCellRenderer' , cellRendererParams : { checkbox : true } } const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , autoGroupColumnDef : autoGroupColumnDef , groupSelectsChildren : true , rowSelection : 'multiple' } ;

There we go! The grid now groups the data by make , while listing the model field value when expanded. Notice that grouping works with checkboxes as well - the groupSelectsChildren property adds a group-level checkbox that selects/deselects all items in the group.

Don't worry if this step feels a bit overwhelming - the grouping feature is very powerful and supports complex interaction scenarios which you might not need initially. The grouping documentation section contains plenty of real-world runnable examples that can get you started for your particular case.

This is how the final code should look:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < script src = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-enterprise/dist/ag-grid-enterprise.min.noStyle.js " > </ script > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello from AG Grid! </ h1 > < button onclick = " getSelectedRows() " > Get Selected Rows </ button > < div id = " myGrid " style = " height : 600px ; width : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " > </ div > < script type = " text/javascript " charset = " utf-8 " > const columnDefs = [ { field : "make" , rowGroup : true } , { field : "price" } ] ; const autoGroupColumnDef = { headerName : "Model" , field : "model" , cellRenderer : 'agGroupCellRenderer' , cellRendererParams : { checkbox : true } } const gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , autoGroupColumnDef : autoGroupColumnDef , groupSelectsChildren : true , rowSelection : 'multiple' } ; const eGridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; new agGrid . Grid ( eGridDiv , gridOptions ) ; agGrid . simpleHttpRequest ( { url : 'https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/row-data.json' } ) . then ( data => { gridOptions . api . setRowData ( data ) ; } ) ; const getSelectedRows = ( ) => { const selectedNodes = gridOptions . api . getSelectedNodes ( ) const selectedData = selectedNodes . map ( node => node . data ) const selectedDataStringPresentation = selectedData . map ( node => ` ${ node . make } ${ node . model } ` ) . join ( ', ' ) alert ( 'Selected nodes: ' + selectedDataStringPresentation ) ; } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Summary

With this Javascript datagrid tutorial, we managed to accomplish a lot. Starting from the humble beginnings of a three row / column setup, we now have a grid that supports sorting, filtering, binding to remote data, selection and even grouping! While doing so, we learned how to configure the grid and how how to use its api object to call methods.

Next Steps

The best thing you can check after the Javascript grid tutorial is the features overview. It provides an extensive review of what you can achieve with AG Grid. In addition, you can go through the following help articles to learn more about the features we enabled: