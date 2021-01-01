JavaScript Data Grid: External Filter
External filtering allows you to mix your own 'outside of the grid' filtering with the grid's filtering.
The example below shows external filters in action. There are two methods on
gridOptions you need to implement:
isExternalFilterPresent() and
doesExternalFilterPass(node).
isExternalFilterPresentis called exactly once every time the grid senses a filter change. It should return
trueif external filtering is active or
falseotherwise. If you return
true,
doesExternalFilterPass()will be called while filtering, otherwise
doesExternalFilterPass()will not be called.
doesExternalFilterPassis called once for each row node in the grid. If you return
false, the node will be excluded from the final set.
If the external filter changes, you need to call
api.onFilterChanged() to tell the grid.
The example below shows an external filter in action.