JavaScript Data GridDate Cell Editors
Two date cell editors are provided -
agDateCellEditor for cell values provided as Date, and
agDateStringCellEditor for date values provided as String.
Enabling Date Cell Editor
Edit any of the cells in the grid below to see the Date Cell Editor.
The Date Cell Editor is a simple date editor that uses the standard HTML date input and requires cell values to be of type Date.
Enabled with
agDateCellEditor and configured with
IDateCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agDateCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
min: '2000-01-01',
min: '2019-12-31',
}
// ...other props
}
]
API Reference
Properties available on the
IDateCellEditorParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
Enabling Date as String Cell Editor
Edit any of the cells in the grid below to see the Date as String Cell Editor.
The Date as String Cell Editor is a simple date editor that uses the standard HTML date input. It's similar to the Date Cell Editor, but works off of cell values with type String.
The date format is controlled via Cell Data Types and the Date as String Data Type Definition. The default is
'yyyy-mm-dd'.
Enabled with
agDateStringCellEditor and configured with
IDateStringCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agDateStringCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
min: '2000-01-01',
min: '2019-12-31',
}
// ...other props
}
]
API Reference
Properties available on the
IDateStringCellEditorParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
