Our Figma design system allows designers to prototype & customise AG Grid applications with ease.

The AG Grid design system replicates the Alpine & Alpine Dark AG Grid themes within Figma. These default themes can be extended with Figma variables to match any existing visual design or create entirely new AG Grid themes.

The design system has been built from the ground up to be consistent with the javascript library, aiding in the designer - developer handoff process.

Video introduction & Figma documentation

Download & Install

To get started with the AG Grid design system first download the .zip file below. Within the zip archive you'll find a AG-Grid-design-system-X.X.X.fig Figma file, and a directory with a sample Style Dictionary project.

To start using the AG Grid Design System in Figma just drag and drop the .fig file into the Figma application. Alternatively you may want to use one of the other methods of importing files content into Figma.

The Figma file contains comprehensive documentation for how to use the design system and examples of pre-built grids including all our core features.

Download the AG Grid Design System

Customising the Design System

The AG Grid design system utilises Figma's native variables feature for all of it's customisable attributes. All of the CSS variables used by the Alpine & Alpine Dark themes are referenced within Figma and can be extended to your own theme.

You can find more information about how to create and manage themes within the Figma file under the Create your own theme page in the Figma file.

Generating AG Grid Themes From Figma Variables

If you have created your own theme in Figma using the variables feature you can export those variables and use the Style Dictionary NPM package to create an AG Grid CSS theme. An example Style Dictionary project and full instructions are included in the above download file under the ag-grid-figma-variables-to-css directory.

To export your Figma Variables as json...

In the Resources panel go to the Plugins tab and search for the Design Tokens plugin. Click on the Design Tokens plugin and select the "Export Design Token File" option. Deselect all include types except for "Figma Variables". Click the 'Save & Export' button and save the json to the ./tokens/ directory.

Support and Future versions

AG Grid Enterprise customers can request support or suggest features and improvements via Zenhub. Community users can file bug reports via AG Grid Github issues.

Future versions of the AG Grid design system will include support for all features of the grid.