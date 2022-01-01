JavaScript Data Grid: CSS Variable Reference
Here is a list of variables accepted by the the grid:
(Alpine theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row hover, row selections, selected tab underlines, and input focus outlines in the Alpine theme
(Balham theme only) accent colour used for checked checkboxes, range selections, row selections, and input focus outlines in the Balham theme
(Material theme only) the primary colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on buttons, range selections and selected tab underlines in the Material theme
(Material theme only) the accent colour as defined in the Material Design colour system. Currently this is used on checked checkboxes in the Material theme
Colour of text and icons in primary UI elements like menus
Background colour of the grid
Colour of text and icons in UI elements that need to be slightly less emphasised to avoid distracting attention from data
Colour of text in grid cells
Colour of text and icons in the header
Background colour for all headers, including the grid header, panels etc
Color of elements that can't be interacted with because they are in a disabled state
Background colour for second level headings within UI components
Background colour for toolbars directly under subheadings (as used in the chart settings menu)
Background for areas of the interface that contain UI controls, like tool panels and the chart settings menu
Background for the active tab on the side of the control panel
Background color of selected rows in the grid and in dropdown menus
Background colour applied to every other row
Background color of the overlay shown over the grid e.g. a data loading indicator
Background color when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to
transparent to disable the hover effect. Note: if you want a rollover on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property
Background color when hovering over columns in the grid
Color to draw around selected cell ranges
Border style for range selections, e.g.
solid or
dashed. Do not set to
none, if you need to hide the border set the color to transparent
Background colour of selected cell ranges.
Background-color when 2 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^2) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background-color when 3 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^3) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background-color when 4 or more selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^4) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background colour to briefly apply to a cell range when it is copied from or pasted into
Colour of the border drawn under selected tabs
Thickness of the border drawn under selected tabs
Duration of animation used to show and hide the border drawn under selected tabs
Background colour for cells that provide categories to the current range chart
Background colour for cells that provide data to the current range chart
Rollover colour for header cells. If you set this variable and have enabled column reordering by dragging, you may want to set
--ag-header-cell-moving-background-color to ensure that the rollover colour remains in place during dragging.
Colour applied to header cells when the column is being dragged to a new position
Colour to apply when a cell value changes and enableCellChangeFlash is enabled
Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value increases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell
Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value decreases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell
Colour for the 'chip' that represents a column that has been dragged onto a drop zone
Enable or disable borders around most UI elements in the grid. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders. Use the other --ag-borders-* variables for more fine grained control over which UI elements get borders.
Colour for border around major UI components like the grid itself, headers; footers and tool panels.
Enable or disable borders that are critical to UX, e.g. those between headers and rows. Themes that disable borders generally may want to enable these borders. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Draw decorative borders separating UI elements within components. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Colour for borders used to separate elements within a major UI component
Draw borders between rows. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Default border for cells. This can be used to specify the border-style and border-color properties e.g.
dashed red but the border-width is fixed at 1px. Set to
solid transparent to show no border.
Draw borders around inputs. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Colour for borders around inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input
Draw borders around inputs when their content has failed validation. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 2px to enable borders. Set to
none to disable borders but ensure that you have added styles to differentiate invalid from valid inputs.
The color for the border around invalid inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input-invalid
Draw borders around the vertical tabs on the side of the control panel. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Border radius applied to many elements such as dialogs and form widgets
Colour of the border between grid rows, or
transparent to display no border
The color applied to form elements in an invalid state
The border around disabled text inputs
The background colour of disabled text inputs
the background of an checkbox
edge rounding a checkboxes
color of the
checkbox-checked icon that is shown in a checked checkbox
color of the
checkbox-unchecked icon that is shown in an unchecked checkbox
color of the
checkbox-indeterminate icon that is shown in an indeterminate checkbox
size of the toggle button outer border
colour of the toggle button outer border in its 'on' state
colour of the toggle button's outer border in its 'off' state
colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state
colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state
colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)
border colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)
width of the whole toggle button component
height of the whole toggle button component
box shadow around focussed inputs
Colour of the border around focussed inputs. Set to
var(--ag-input-border-color) if you do not want to change the border colour on focus.
Color of border around selected chart style
Color of dot representing selected page of chart styles
grid-size is the main control for affecting how tightly data and UI elements are packed together. All padding and spacing in the grid is defined as a multiple of grid-size, so increasing it will make most components larger by increasing their internal white space while leaving the size of text and icons unchanged.
The size of square icons and icon-buttons
The horizontal padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels
The vertical padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels
The horizontal spacing between widgets in containers that contain horizontally stacked widgets such as the column groups header component.
The vertical spacing between widgets in containers that contain vertically stacked widgets
Horizontal padding for grid and header cells (vertical padding is not set explicitly, but inferred from row-height / header-height
Horizontal spacing between widgets inside cells (e.g. row group expand buttons and row selection checkboxes)
Height of grid rows
Height of header rows
Height of items in lists (example of lists are dropdown select inputs and column menu set filters)
Whether to display the header column separator - a vertical line that displays between every header cell
Height of the header column separator. Percentage values are relative to the header height.
Width of the header column separator
Colour of the header column separator
Whether to show the header column resize handle - a vertical line that displays only between resizeable header columns, indicating where to drag in order to resize the column.
Height of the header resize handle. Percentage values are relative to the header height.
Width of the header resize handle.
Colour of the header resize handle
How much to indent child columns in the column tool panel relative to their parent
How much to indent child rows in the grid relative to their parent row
How much to indent child columns in the filters tool panel relative to their parent
Minimum width of a tabbed menu (usd in charts)
Minimum width of a menu that is not tabbed
Width of the sidebar that contains the columns and filters tool panels
Font family used for all text
Default font size for text in the grid
The icon font used by the grid.
cards are elements that float above the UI
the default card shadow applies to simple cards like column drag indicators and text editors
override the shadow for popups - cards that contain complex UI, like menus and charts