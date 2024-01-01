Sparkline Options

All sparkline types and interfaces are available from the ag-charts-community or ag-charts-enterprise packages.

import { AgSparklineOptions , ... } from 'ag-charts-community' ;

Per-type options for sparklines are available

Sparkline Item Styler

Depending on series type, item stylers are either present on the main options object, or as a property of the markers object.

The signature is generally the same for all series types

function itemStyler ( params : AgAreaSeriesMarkerItemStylerParams ) : AgSeriesMarkerStyle { const { yValue } = params ; return { fill : yValue > 0 ? 'green' : 'red' } ; }

Bar / Column Item Styler: Params | Result

Line Item Styler: Params | Result

Area Item Styler: Params | Result

See AG Charts

Series Markers for more information on marker options.

Stylers for more information on item stylers.

Sparkline Tooltip Renderer

The tooltip renderer is a function that can be provided to the sparkline options' tooltip object. It is called with the series datum and should return a string to be displayed in the tooltip.

const sparklineOptions : AgSparklineOptions = { tooltip : { renderer : ( params : AgSeriesTooltipRendererParams < any > ) : AgTooltipRendererResult => { return ` Value: ${ params . datum . value } ` ; } } } ;

See AG Charts Tooltips for more information on tooltip options.