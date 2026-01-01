Excel Export allows you to protect the exported worksheet so that users can only edit specific cells.

Data Protection

Excel has two layers of protection:

Cell Protection controls whether a cell is locked and whether a formula is hidden ( ExcelStyle.protection ). Worksheet Protection enables enforcement of the locked/unlocked cell states ( ExcelExportParams.protectSheet ).

Cell locking only takes effect when the worksheet is protected. If you lock cells but do not enable worksheet protection, all cells will remain editable in Excel.

Enable worksheet protection by setting protectSheet in the Excel Export Params (or in defaultExcelExportParams ):

const gridOptions = { defaultExcelExportParams : { protectSheet : true } , }

Worksheet Custom Protection

To allow specific actions, or to require a password to unprotect the sheet, provide an ExcelSheetProtection config object:

const gridOptions = { defaultExcelExportParams : { protectSheet : { password : 'secret' , autoFilter : true , formatCells : true } } , }

Excel uses an obfuscation algorithm for worksheet protection passwords. It should not be treated as strong security.

Unlocking Cells

When worksheet protection is enabled, all exported cells are locked by default. To unlock specific cells or columns, configure an Excel style with protection.protected = false and apply that style via cellClass / cellClassRules :

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' , cellClass : 'unlocked' } , { field : 'country' , cellClass : 'unlocked' } ] , excelStyles : [ { id : 'unlocked' , protection : { protected : false , hideFormula : false } } ] , defaultExcelExportParams : { protectSheet : true } , }

Interfaces

ExcelExportParams

interface ExcelExportParams { protectSheet ? : boolean | ExcelSheetProtection ; }

ExcelSheetProtection

Properties available on the ExcelSheetProtection interface. auto Filter Copy Link boolean default: false Allow using AutoFilter when worksheet protection is enabled. delete Columns Copy Link boolean default: false Allow deleting columns when worksheet protection is enabled. delete Rows Copy Link boolean default: false Allow deleting rows when worksheet protection is enabled. format Cells Copy Link boolean default: false Allow formatting cells when worksheet protection is enabled. format Columns Copy Link boolean default: false Allow formatting columns when worksheet protection is enabled. format Rows Copy Link boolean default: false Allow formatting rows when worksheet protection is enabled. insert Columns Copy Link boolean default: false Allow inserting columns when worksheet protection is enabled. boolean default: false Allow inserting hyperlinks when worksheet protection is enabled. insert Rows Copy Link boolean default: false Allow inserting rows when worksheet protection is enabled. pivot Tables Copy Link boolean default: false Allow using PivotTables when worksheet protection is enabled. select Locked Cells Copy Link boolean default: true Allow selecting locked cells when worksheet protection is enabled. select Unlocked Cells Copy Link boolean default: true Allow selecting unlocked cells when worksheet protection is enabled. password Copy Link string Optional password required to unprotect the worksheet.

ExcelStyle

interface ExcelStyle { protection ? : ExcelProtection ; }

ExcelProtection