JavaScript Data Grid: Columns Tool Panel

The columns tool panel provides functions for managing the grid's columns.

Simple Example

Below shows a simple example of the columns tool panel. The following can be noted:

Grid property toolPanel='columns' which shows only the columns tool panel.

which shows only the columns tool panel. Grid property defaultColDef has enableValue , enableRowGroup and enablePivot set. This means all columns can be dragged to any of the Row Groups, Values and Column sections. Although each column can be dragged to these sections, it does not make sense to do so. For example, it does not make sense to aggregate the country column, but it does make sense to group rows by country.

Things to try:

Checking / unchecking columns will show / hide the columns.

Drag a column (e.g. Country) to Row Groups to group rows.

Drag a column (e.g. Gold) to Values to aggregate.

Reset (refresh) the demo and do the following: Click 'Pivot Mode'. Drag 'Country' to 'Row Groups'. Drag 'Year' to 'Column Labels'. Drag 'Gold' to 'Values'. You will now have a pivot grid showing total gold medals for each country (rows showing countries) by year (columns showing years).



Remember to mark the column definitions with enableRowGroup for grouping, enablePivot for pivoting and enableValue for aggregation, otherwise you won't be able to drag and drop the columns to the desired sections.

Selection Action

Selecting columns means different things depending on whether the grid is in pivot mode or not as follows:

Pivot Mode Off : When pivot mode is off, selecting a column toggles the visibility of the column. A selected column is visible and an unselected column is hidden. If you drag a column from the tool panel onto the grid it will make it visible.

: When pivot mode is off, selecting a column toggles the visibility of the column. A selected column is visible and an unselected column is hidden. If you drag a column from the tool panel onto the grid it will make it visible. Pivot Mode On: When pivot mode is on, selecting a column will trigger the column to be either aggregated, grouped or pivoted depending on what is allowed for that column.

Column Tool Panel Sections

The column tool panel is split into different sections as follows:

Pivot Mode Section : Check the 'Pivot Mode' checkbox to turn the grid into Pivot Mode. Uncheck to take the grid out of pivot mode.

: Check the 'Pivot Mode' checkbox to turn the grid into Pivot Mode. Uncheck to take the grid out of pivot mode. Expand / Collapse All : Toggle to expand or collapse all column groups.

: Toggle to expand or collapse all column groups. Columns Section : Display all columns, grouped by column groups, that are available to be displayed in the grid. By default the order of the columns is kept in sync with the order they are shown in the grid, but this behaviour can be disabled.

: Display all columns, grouped by column groups, that are available to be displayed in the grid. By default the order of the columns is kept in sync with the order they are shown in the grid, but this behaviour can be disabled. Select / Un-select All : Toggle to select or un-select all columns in the columns section.

: Toggle to select or un-select all columns in the columns section. Select / Un-Select Column (or Group) : Each column can be individually selected. What selection means depends on pivot mode and is explained below*.

: Each column can be individually selected. What selection means depends on pivot mode and is explained below*. Drag Handle : Each column can be dragged either with the mouse or via touch on touch devices. The column can then be dragged to one of the following: Row Groups Section Values (Pivot) Section Column Labels Section Onto the grid ( gridOptions.allowDragFromColumnsToolPanel=true )

Row Groups Section : Columns here will form the grid's Row Grouping.

: Columns here will form the grid's Row Grouping. Values Section : Columns here will form the grid's Aggregations. The grid calls this function 'Aggregations', however for the UI we follow the Excel naming convention and call it 'Values'.

: Columns here will form the grid's Aggregations. The grid calls this function 'Aggregations', however for the UI we follow the Excel naming convention and call it 'Values'. Column Labels (Pivot) Section: Columns here will form the grid's Pivot. The grid calls this function 'Pivot', however for the UI we follow the Excel naming convention and call it 'Column Labels'.

Section Visibility

It is possible to remove items from the tool panel. Items are suppressed by setting one or more of the following componentParams to true whenever you are using the agColumnsToolPanel component properties:

suppressRowGroups : to suppress Row Groups section.

: to suppress Row Groups section. suppressValues : to suppress Values section.

: to suppress Values section. suppressPivots : to suppress Column Labels (Pivot) section.

: to suppress Column Labels (Pivot) section. suppressPivotMode : to suppress Pivot Mode section.

: to suppress Pivot Mode section. suppressColumnFilter : to suppress Column Filter section.

: to suppress Column Filter section. suppressColumnSelectAll : to suppress Select / Un-select all widget.

: to suppress Select / Un-select all widget. suppressColumnExpandAll : to suppress Expand / Collapse all widget.

: to suppress Expand / Collapse all widget. contractColumnSelection : by default, column groups start expanded. Pass true to default to contracted groups.

: by default, column groups start expanded. Pass true to default to contracted groups. suppressSyncLayoutWithGrid : to suppress updating the layout of columns in this panel as they are rearranged in the grid.

To remove a particular column from the tool panel, set the column property suppressColumnsToolPanel to true . This is useful when you have a column working in the background, e.g. a column you want to group by, but not visible to the user.

It is also possible to show and hide the sections of the Column Tool Panel using the following methods provided in the IColumnToolPanel interface:

interface IColumnToolPanel { setPivotModeSectionVisible ( visible : boolean ) : void ; setRowGroupsSectionVisible ( visible : boolean ) : void ; setValuesSectionVisible ( visible : boolean ) : void ; setPivotSectionVisible ( visible : boolean ) : void ; ... }

The example below demonstrates the suppress options / methods described above. Note the following:

The following sections are not present in the tool panel: Row Groups, Values, Column Labels, Pivot Mode, Side Buttons, Column Filter, Select / Un-select All, Expand / Collapse All.

The date column is hidden from the tool panel using: colDef.suppressColumnsToolPanel=true .

. Clicking Show Pivot Mode Section invokes setPivotModeSectionVisible(true) on the column tool panel instance.

invokes on the column tool panel instance. Clicking Show Row Groups Section invokes showRowGroupsSection(true) on the column tool panel instance.

invokes on the column tool panel instance. Clicking Show Values Section invokes showValuesSection(true) on the column tool panel instance.

invokes on the column tool panel instance. Clicking Show Pivot Section invokes showPivotSection(true) on the column tool panel instance.

Styling Columns

You can add a CSS class to the columns in the tool panel by specifying toolPanelHeaderClass in the column definition as follows:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'gold' , toolPanelClass : 'tp-gold' } , { field : 'silver' , toolPanelClass : [ 'tp-silver' ] } , { field : 'bronze' , toolPanelClass : params => { return 'tp-bronze' ; } , } ] , }

Column Tool Panel Example

The example below demonstrates the column tool panel using a mixture of items explained above. Note the following:

The country , year , date and sport columns all have enableRowGroup=true and enablePivot=true . This means you can drag the columns to the group and pivot sections, but you cannot drag them to the values sections.

, , and columns all have and . This means you can drag the columns to the group and pivot sections, but you cannot drag them to the values sections. The gold , silver and bronze columns all have enableValue=true . This means you can drag the columns to the values section, but you cannot drag them to the group or pivot sections.

, and columns all have . This means you can drag the columns to the values section, but you cannot drag them to the group or pivot sections. The gold , silver and bronze columns have style applied using toolPanelClass .

, and columns have style applied using . The country column uses a headerValueGetter to give the column a slightly different name dependent on where it appears using the location parameter.

Read Only Functions

By setting the property functionsReadOnly=true , the grid will prevent changes to group, pivot or values through the GUI. This is useful if you want to show the user the group, pivot and values panel, so they can see which columns are used, but prevent them from making changes to the selection.

Expand / Collapse Column Groups

It is possible to expand and collapse the column groups in the Columns Tool Panel by invoking methods on the Columns Tool Panel Instance. These methods are shown below:

interface IColumnToolPanel { expandColumnGroups ( groupIds ? : string [ ] ) : void ; collapseColumnGroups ( groupIds ? : string [ ] ) : void ; ... }

The code snippet below shows how to expand and collapse column groups using the Columns Tool Panel instance:

const columnsToolPanel = gridOptions . api . getToolPanelInstance ( 'columns' ) ; columnsToolPanel . expandColumnGroups ( ) ; columnsToolPanel . collapseColumnGroups ( ) ; columnsToolPanel . expandColumnGroups ( [ 'athleteGroupId' , 'competitionGroupId' ] ) ; columnsToolPanel . collapseFilters ( [ 'age' , 'sport' ] ) ;

Notice in the snippet above that it's possible to target individual column groups by supplying groupId s.

The example below demonstrates these methods in action. Note the following:

When the grid is initialised, collapseColumnGroups() is invoked using the onGridReady callback to collapse all column groups in the tool panel.

is invoked using the callback to collapse all column groups in the tool panel. Clicking Expand All expands all column groups using expandColumnGroups() .

expands all column groups using . Clicking Collapse All collapses all column groups using collapseColumnGroups() .

collapses all column groups using . Clicking Expand Athlete & Competition expands only the 'Athlete' and 'Competition' column groups using expandColumnGroups(['athleteGroupId', 'competitionGroupId']) .

expands only the 'Athlete' and 'Competition' column groups using . Clicking Collapse Competition collapses only the 'Competition' column group using collapseColumnGroups(['competitionGroupId']) .

Custom Column Layout

The order of columns in the Columns Tool Panel is derived from the columnDefs supplied in the grid options, and is kept in sync with the grid when columns are moved by default. However custom column layouts can also be defined by invoking the following method on the Columns Tool Panel Instance:

interface IColumnToolPanel { setColumnLayout ( colDefs : ColDef [ ] ) : void ; ... }

Notice that the same Column Definitions that are supplied in the grid options are also passed to setColumnLayout(colDefs) .

The code snippets below show how to set custom column layouts using the Columns Tool Panel instance:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'a' } , { field : 'b' } , { field : 'c' } ] , }

const columnsToolPanel = gridOptions . api . getToolPanelInstance ( 'columns' ) ; columnsToolPanel . setColumnLayout ( [ { headerName : 'Group 1' , children : [ { field : 'c' } , { field : 'a' } ] } ] ) ;

Notice from the snippet above that it's possible to define column groups in the tool panel that don't exist in the grid. Also note that columns can be omitted or positioned in a different order but all referenced columns must already exist in the grid.

When providing a custom layout it is recommend to enable suppressSyncLayoutWithGrid in the tool panel params to prevent users changing the layout when moving columns in the grid.

The example below shows two custom layouts for the Columns Tool Panel. Note the following:

When the grid is initialised the column layout in the Columns Tool Panel matches what is supplied to the grid in gridOptions.columnDefs .

. Clicking Custom Sort Layout invokes setColumnLayout(colDefs) with a list of column definitions arranged in ascending order.

invokes with a list of column definitions arranged in ascending order. Clicking Custom Group Layout invokes setColumnLayout(colDefs) with a list of column definitions containing groups that don't appear in the grid.

invokes with a list of column definitions containing groups that don't appear in the grid. Moving columns in the grid won't affect the custom layouts as suppressSyncLayoutWithGrid is enabled.

