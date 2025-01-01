Applications can display an overlay on demand regardless of grid state. This is achieved by providing an active overlay which can be one of the provided overlays or be a custom overlay component.
Display an Active Overlay
Copy Link
To display an overlay on demand set the
activeOverlay /
activeOverlayParams grid option. To clear the overlay set
activeOverlay = undefined.
Display an overlay on demand. If provided takes precedence over the grid provided overlays.
agLoadingOverlay,
agNoRowsOverlay,
agNoMatchingRowsOverlay,
agExportingOverlay
components map.
undefined to clear.
Custom parameters to be supplied to the
activeOverlay component in addition to
IOverlayParams. Updating the params will trigger a refresh of the active overlay.
Implement the
IOverlayComp interface to provide a custom overlay the grid will supply
IOverlayParams whenever the component is created or refreshed.
interface IOverlayComp<TData = any, TContext = any, TParams extends Readonly<IOverlayParams<TData, TContext>> = IOverlayParams<TData, TContext>> {
// Return the DOM element of your component, this is what the grid puts into the DOM
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// Gets called once by grid when the component is being removed; if your component needs to do any cleanup, do it here
destroy?(): void;
// The init(params) method is called on the component once.
init?(params: TParams): AgPromise<void> | void;
// Gets called when the `overlayComponentParams` grid option is updated
refresh?(params: TParams): void;
}
The example below demonstrates using the grid provided overlays as an active overlay. Note the following:
- activeOverlays take precedence over the provided loading overlay.
- activeOverlay can be displayed no matter what the grid state, i.e showing the no-rows overlay even when there are rows.
- StatusOverlay is registered in the components map and shown by setting
activateOverlay = "statusOverlay"to the key used.