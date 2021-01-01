JavaScript Data Grid: SSRM Row Selection

Selecting rows and groups in the Server-Side Row Model is supported. Just set the property rowSelection to either 'single' or 'multiple' as with any other row model.

Example: Click Selection

The example below shows both simple 'click' selection as well as multiple 'shift-click' selections.

Single 'Click' Selection - when you click on a leaf level row, the row is selected.

- when you click on a leaf level row, the row is selected. Multiple 'Shift-Click' Selections - select a leaf row (single click) and then 'shift-click' another leaf row within the same group to select all rows between that range.

Performing multiple row selections using 'shift-click' has the following restrictions: Only works across rows that share the same parent. Only works for rows that are loaded (e.g. a large range selection may span rows that are not loaded).

Example: Checkbox Selection

Below shows another example using checkbox selection. The example shows checkboxes on the groups and a regular column. This is for comparison in the example only. Normal applications generally have the checkbox on one column or the groups.

Checkbox selection on the group column allowing selection of any row.

Checkbox selection on the group sport column. Selection is restricted to leaf-level rows only via gridOptions.isRowSelectable(rowNode) callback.

Providing Node IDs

Providing node IDs is optional. If you provide your own node IDs (using the getRowNodeId() callback) then you must make sure the rows have unique IDs across your entire data set. This means all the groups and all leaf-level nodes must have unique IDs, even if the leaves are not part of the same group. This is because the grid uses node IDs internally and requires them to be unique.

If you do not provide node IDs, the grid will generate the IDs for you, and will make sure they are unique.

Selecting Group Nodes

Group nodes can be selected along with non-group nodes.

It is not possible to select all items in a group by selecting the group. When NOT using the Server-Side Row Model (e.g. if using the default Client-side Row Model) it is possible to do this by setting groupSelectsChildren=true . This is not possible in the Server-Side Row Model because the children for a group may not be loaded into the grid. Without all the children loaded, it is not possible to select them all.

If you want selecting a group to also select children, this is something you will need to implement within the application as it will require selecting rows that are not yet loaded into the grid, probably not even loaded into the client.

