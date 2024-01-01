Customise the generated group column when using Tree Data.
Group Column Configuration
When using Tree Data, the grid will automatically generate a group column to display the hierarchy. This column can be configured by using the
autoGroupColumnDef grid option, allowing any Column Property to be overridden.
The example above sets different header text, a minimum width, and adds checkboxes to each Group Column cell the following configuration:
const gridOptions = {
autoGroupColumnDef: {
headerName: 'My Group',
minWidth: 220,
cellRendererParams: {
checkbox: true,
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Displayed Values
The Group Column cells are populated by the path keys as a default. As these keys must be unique, it can be preferable to display a different value. This can be overridden by providing a
field or
valueGetter in the
autoGroupColumnDef grid option.
The above example uses the following configuration to show two 'Bob Stevens' working within the same team, where the path is comprised of unique employee IDs:
const gridOptions = {
treeData: true,
rowData: [
{ employeeId: '1', name: 'Alice Johnson', path: ['1'] },
{ employeeId: '2', name: 'Bob Stevens', path: ['1', '2'] },
{ employeeId: '3', name: 'Bob Stevens', path: ['1', '3'] },
{ employeeId: '4', name: 'Jessica Adams', path: ['1', '4'] },
],
getDataPath: data => data.path,
autoGroupColumnDef: {
field: 'name', // display the name instead of the path key
},
// other grid options ...
}
Group Cell Component
The grid uses the
agGroupCellRenderer component to render the group column cells.
Child Row Counts
When showing child counts with Tree Data, the child count is a count of all descendants, including groups.
Note how in the example above, the
Desktop row has a child count of 5, of which one of is the
ProjectAlpha Filler Group row.
Default Component Options
The options configurable on the
agGroupCellRenderer via the column definition
cellRendererParams are:
Set to
true to not include any padding (indentation) in the child rows.
Set to
true to suppress expand on double click.
Set to
true to suppress expand on ↵ Enter
The value getter for the total row text. Can be a function or expression.
If
true, count is not displayed beside the name.
Set to
true, or a function that returns
true, if a checkbox should be included.
The renderer to use for inside the cell (after grouping functions are added)
Additional params to customise to the
innerRenderer.
Callback to enable different innerRenderers to be used based of value of params.
Custom Component
Where the default
agGroupCellRenderer does not meet your requirements, you can provide a custom cell renderer component, via the
cellRenderer property in the
autoGroupColumnDef grid option.
The below example provides a custom cell renderer which:
- Uses a custom icon to represent the groups expanded state
- Responds to row expansion events to update if the group is expanded or collapsed from another source
- Cleans up all event listeners when it's destroyed
This demonstrates supplying a custom cell renderer via the
cellRenderer property in the
autoGroupColumnDef:
const gridOptions = {
autoGroupColumnDef: {
cellRenderer: CellRenderer,
},
// other grid options ...
}
Dynamic Component Selection
Where it may be more appropriate to have two different renderers in the same column, you can instead use the
cellRendererSelector property in the
autoGroupColumnDef grid option.
Callback to select which cell renderer to be used for a given row within the same column.
The example below extends the Custom Component example to use a different renderer based on the rows level:
This uses the following configuration to display the default cell renderer for root level groups, and the custom renderer for all others:
const gridOptions = {
cellRendererSelector: (params) => {
if (params.node.level === 0) {
return {
component: 'agGroupCellRenderer',
};
}
return {
component: CustomGroupCellRenderer,
};
},
// other grid options ...
}
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn how to Expand Row Groups.