Notes let users attach comments to individual cells without storing note text in row data. Cells with notes are marked in the grid, note actions are available from the context menu, hovering a noted cell opens the built-in resizable note editor, and Shift + F2 opens or creates a note for the focused cell when notes are allowed.

Enabling Notes Copy Link

Notes are enabled by providing a notesDataSource to the grid. The datasource has two required methods getNote() and setNote() and is responsible for managing the state of the notes for the grid. To ensure stable row ids getRowId() is required.

To add a new note either right-click a cell to open the context menu or press Shift + F2 . Hovering a cell with a note will display the note popup. Use noteShowDelay and noteHideDelay to control how quickly note popups appear and disappear on hover.

notes Data Source Copy Link NotesDataSource | FullWidthNotesDataSource Provide a data source to control where notes are stored and retrieved. Can be updated to enable, disable, or replace Notes at runtime. NotesModule

const gridOptions = { getRowId : ( params ) => String ( params . data . id ) , notesDataSource : { getNote : ( { rowNode , column } ) => notesStore [ rowNode . id ] ?. [ column . getColId ( ) ] , setNote : ( { rowNode , column , note } ) => { const row = ( notesStore [ rowNode . id ] ??= { } ) ; if ( note === undefined ) { delete row [ column . getColId ( ) ] ; } else { row [ column . getColId ( ) ] = note ; } } , } , }

Notes Trigger Copy Link

Use noteTrigger to control whether existing notes open on hover or on left-click. hover is the default. When using click , noteShowDelay no longer applies, but noteHideDelay still controls how long the note stays open after the pointer leaves the cell or popup.

Click mode follows the same passive note rules as hover mode: notes still do not open for the cell currently being edited.

const gridOptions = { noteTrigger : 'click' , }

note Trigger Copy Link 'hover' | 'click' default: 'hover' Changes how existing notes are opened. 'hover' - Existing notes open when hovering a noted cell or full width row. 'click' - Existing notes open when clicking a noted cell or full width row. NotesModule note Show Delay Copy Link number default: 180 The delay in milliseconds before a note is shown when hovering a noted cell. Only applies when noteTrigger = 'hover' . NotesModule note Hide Delay Copy Link number default: 220 The delay in milliseconds before a note is hidden after the pointer leaves a noted cell or note popup. NotesModule

Metadata Copy Link

Built-in note metadata, including author , createdAt , and updatedAt , is rendered exactly as provided by your datasource.

The built-in note editor only updates the note text. If notes created from the built-in UI should also include metadata, stamp it inside notesDataSource.setNote() . The example below includes an Authenticated User input to simulate the current user being stamped into saved notes.

const getCurrentUser = ( ) => document . getElementById ( 'current-user' ) . value ; const getDisplayTimestamp = ( ) => new Date ( ) . toLocaleString ( 'en-GB' ) ; const gridOptions = { notesDataSource : { setNote : ( { rowNode , column , note } ) => { const row = ( noteStore [ rowNode . id ] ??= { } ) ; const colId = column . getColId ( ) ; const existingNote = row [ colId ] ; if ( note === undefined ) { delete row [ colId ] ; } else { row [ colId ] = { ... existingNote , ... note , author : getCurrentUser ( ) , createdAt : existingNote ?. createdAt ?? getDisplayTimestamp ( ) , updatedAt : getDisplayTimestamp ( ) , } ; } } , } , }

Custom Data Copy Link

Use note.metadata to store any application-defined data alongside the built-in note fields. The Grid preserves this data when the built-in editor updates an existing note, but the built-in note popup does not render it.

The example below stores metadata.type and metadata.priority on notes, then uses application-level cell classes and CSS variables to style note indicators differently. This keeps custom Note data in your datasource while letting your app decide how that data should affect presentation.

const gridOptions = { defaultColDef : { cellClass : ( { node , column } ) => { const colId = column . getColId ( ) ; const metadata = getCellNoteMetadata ( node . id , colId ) ; if ( metadata ) { const { type , priority } = metadata ; return [ ` note-type- ${ type } ` , ` note-priority- ${ priority } ` ] } } , } , notesDataSource : { setNote : ( { rowNode , column , note } ) => { const key = ` ${ rowNode . id } :: ${ column . getColId ( ) } ` ; const existingNote = noteStore . get ( key ) ; if ( note === undefined ) { noteStore . delete ( key ) ; } else { noteStore . set ( key , { ... existingNote , ... note , metadata : existingNote ?. metadata ?? { type : 'team' , priority : 'medium' } , } ) ; } } , } , }

Read-Only Notes Copy Link

Set Note.readOnly = true to make a note view-only. Read-only notes can still be opened from hover or click based on noteTrigger , the context menu, or Shift + F2 , but they cannot be edited or removed through the built-in UI. The grid API can still update or remove read-only notes programmatically.

Athlete has an editable note. Country and Sport have read-only notes, so they can be viewed but not edited or removed through the built-in UI.

noteStore . set ( noteKey ( '3' , 'country' ) , { text : 'Check the latest federation naming guidance for this country.' , author : 'AG Grid' , updatedAt : '27 Mar 2026, 14:30' , readOnly : true , } ) ;

Suppressing Note Actions Copy Link

Use colDef.suppressNoteActions to suppress built-in note actions for a column or specific row. Suppressed cells still allow existing notes to be viewed through the configured note trigger and through getNote() , but add/edit/remove actions and note creation shortcuts are blocked.

Year and Sport suppress built-in note actions. Existing notes on those cells can still be viewed normally, while other columns keep the standard add, edit, and remove behaviour.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' } , { field : 'year' , suppressNoteActions : true } , { field : 'sport' , suppressNoteActions : params => params . data ?. sport === 'Swimming' } , ] , }

Full Width Rows Copy Link

To support adding notes to full width rows ensure the notesDataSource implements the FullWidthNotesDataSource interface. The interface requires supportsFullWidthRows:true to be set on the notesDataSource .

The example below includes both regular notes on cells and notes on full width rows in the same datasource. Full width rows use a separate note identity. Instead of receiving a column , the datasource receives location: 'fullWidthRow' and an optional pinned value when in embedFullWidthRows mode.

const notesStore = new Map ( ) ; const gridOptions = { getRowId : ( params ) => String ( params . data . id ) , notesDataSource : { supportsFullWidthRows : true , getNote : ( params ) => params . location === 'fullWidthRow' ? notesStore . get ( getFullWidthNoteKey ( params . rowNode . id ) ) : notesStore . get ( getNoteKey ( params . rowNode . id , params . column . getColId ( ) ) ) , setNote : ( params ) => { const key = params . location === 'fullWidthRow' ? getFullWidthNoteKey ( params . rowNode . id ) : getNoteKey ( params . rowNode . id , params . column . getColId ( ) ) ; if ( params . note === undefined ) { notesStore . delete ( key ) ; } else { notesStore . set ( key , params . note ) ; } } , } , }

notesStore . set ( '2' , { text : 'This note belongs to a full width row.' , } ) ;

Embedded Full Width Rows Copy Link

When embedFullWidthRows=true , the datasource still receives location: 'fullWidthRow' , but pinned identifies whether the note belongs to the left, centre, or right rendered section so that the notesDataSource can save the note appropriately.

Feature Interaction Copy Link

Context Menu Copy Link

When the ContextMenuModule is registered, the note actions are included automatically. If you customise getContextMenuItems() , include the built-in note item to keep the standard note actions:

const gridOptions = { getContextMenuItems : ( ) => [ 'note' , 'copy' , 'export' ] , }

The built-in note item expands based on the current cell state:

Add Note when the cell has no note and note creation is allowed.

when the cell has no note and note creation is allowed. Edit Note and Remove Note when the existing note is editable.

and when the existing note is editable. View Note , plus a disabled Remove Note , when the existing note is read-only.

, plus a disabled , when the existing note is read-only. Disabled note actions when the cell is suppressed. Existing suppressed notes still show View Note .

Keyboard Shortcuts Copy Link

Shift + F2 opens an existing note for the focused cell, or creates a new note if the cell allows notes and does not already have one. Plain F2 keeps the normal cell editing behaviour.

Cell Editing Copy Link

Notes are not displayed if the cell is currently being edited. Hovering that cell or pressing Shift + F2 will have no effect until editing is complete.

API Copy Link

Use the grid API to read, write, remove and refresh notes programmatically. This is useful when notes are edited from application UI outside the grid, or when the underlying note store changes directly. The API example also shows how to set readOnly on a note payload.

In the example below:

clicking a cell selects it and syncs the toolbar controls automatically.

Save via API updates the note with setNote() , including setting or clearing readOnly .

updates the note with , including setting or clearing . Remove via API clears the note

clears the note Mutate Store Directly plus Refresh Notes shows how to resync the grid after external store updates.

Grid Options Copy Link

note Trigger Copy Link 'hover' | 'click' default: 'hover' Changes how existing notes are opened. 'hover' - Existing notes open when hovering a noted cell or full width row. 'click' - Existing notes open when clicking a noted cell or full width row. NotesModule note Show Delay Copy Link number default: 180 The delay in milliseconds before a note is shown when hovering a noted cell. Only applies when noteTrigger = 'hover' . NotesModule note Hide Delay Copy Link number default: 220 The delay in milliseconds before a note is hidden after the pointer leaves a noted cell or note popup. NotesModule

API Reference Copy Link

get Note Copy Link Function Return the current note for a cell. NotesModule set Note Copy Link Function Set or remove the note for a cell. Pass note: undefined to remove the note. NotesModule refresh Notes Copy Link Function Refresh note presence for the currently rendered cells. NotesModule

NotesDataSource Copy Link

Properties available on the NotesDataSource<TMetadata = any> interface. get Note Copy Link Function Return the note for the given cell. set Note Copy Link Function Set or clear the note for the given cell. init Copy Link Function Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if needed. destroy Copy Link Function Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.

FullWidthNotesDataSource Copy Link

Properties available on the FullWidthNotesDataSource<TMetadata = any> interface. supports Full Width Rows Copy Link true Enables full width row notes for this datasource. get Note Copy Link Function Return the note for the given cell or full width row. set Note Copy Link Function Set or clear the note for the given cell or full width row. init Copy Link Function Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if needed. destroy Copy Link Function Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.

Note Copy Link

text Copy Link string Text content of the note. read Only Copy Link boolean Set to true to make this note readonly. author Copy Link string Optional author of the note. created At Copy Link string Optional creation timestamp. string Optional updated timestamp. metadata Copy Link TMetadata Optional application metadata to be associated with this note.

RefreshNotesParams Copy Link