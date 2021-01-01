JavaScript Data Grid: Provided Cell Editors

The grid comes with some cell editors provided out of the box. These cell editors are listed here.

The provided cell editors are as follows:

agTextCellEditor : Simple text editor that uses a standard HTML input . This is the default.

: Simple text editor that uses a standard HTML . This is the default. agPopupTextCellEditor : Same as 'text' but as popup.

: Same as 'text' but as popup. agLargeTextCellEditor : A text popup for inputting larger, multi-line text.

: A text popup for inputting larger, multi-line text. agSelectCellEditor : Simple editor that uses a standard HTML select .

: Simple editor that uses a standard HTML . agPopupSelectCellEditor : Same as 'select' but as popup.

: Same as 'select' but as popup. agRichSelectCellEditor (AG Grid Enterprise only) : A rich select popup that uses row virtualisation.

Simple text editors that use the standard HTML input tag. agTextCellEditor is the default used if you do not explicitly set a cell editor.

The only parameter for text cell editors is useFormatter . If set to true , the grid will use the provided colDef.cellFormatter (if one is present).

agLargeTextCellEditor

Simple editor that uses the standard HTML textarea tag.

The agLargeTextCellEditor takes the following parameters:

maxLength : Max number of characters to allow. Default is 200.

: Max number of characters to allow. Default is 200. rows : Number of character rows to display. Default is 10.

: Number of character rows to display. Default is 10. cols : Number of character columns to display. Default is 60.

Simple editors that use the standard HTML select tag.

The only parameter for text cell editors is values . Use this to provide a list of values to the cell editor.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'language' , cellEditor : 'agSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , } , } ] , }

We have found the standard HTML Select doesn't have an API that's rich enough to play properly with the grid. When a cell is double clicked to start editing, it is desired that the Select is a) shown and b) opened ready for selection. There is no API to open a browsers Select. For this reason to edit there are two interactions needed 1) double click to start editing and 2) single click to open the Select.

We also observed different results while using keyboard navigation to control editing, e.g. while using Enter to start editing. Some browsers would open the Select, others would not. This is down to the browser implementation and given there is no API for opening the Select, there is nothing the grid can do.

If you are unhappy with the additional click required, we advise you don't depend on the browsers standard Select (ie avoid agSelectCellEditor and agPopupSelectCellEditor ) and instead use agRichSelectCellEditor or create your own using a Cell Editor Component.

agRichSelectCellEditor

Available in AG Grid Enterprise only. An alternative to using the browser's select popup for dropdowns inside the grid.

The agRichSelectCellEditor has the following benefits over the browser's select popup:

Uses DOM row visualisation so very large lists can be displayed.

Integrates with the grid perfectly, avoiding glitches seen with the standard select.

Uses HTML to render the values: you can provide cell renderers to customise what each value looks like.

FuzzySearch of values: You can type within the RichSelectCellEditor to select a specific record.

The agRichSelectCellEditor takes the following parameters: