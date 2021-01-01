JavaScript Data Grid: Row Spanning

By default, each cell will take up the height of one row. You can change this behaviour to allow cells to span multiple rows. This feature is similar to 'cell merging' in Excel or 'row spanning' in HTML tables.

Configuring Row Spanning

To allow row spanning, the grid must have property suppressRowTransform=true . Row spanning is then configured at the column definition level. To have a cell span more than one row, return how many rows to span in the callback colDef.rowSpan .

const gridOptions = { suppressRowTransform : true , columnDefs : [ { field : 'country' , rowSpan : params => params . data . country === 'Russia' ? 2 : 1 , } , ] , }

The property suppressRowTransform=true is used to stop the grid positioning rows using CSS transform and instead the grid will use CSS top . For an explanation of the difference between these two methods see the article JavaScript GPU Animation with Transform and Translate. The reason row span will not work with CSS transform is that CSS transform creates a stacking context which constrains CSS z-index from placing cells on top of other cells in another row. Having cells extend into other rows is necessary for row span which means it will not work when using CSS transform . The downside to not using transform is performance; row animation (after sort or filter) will be slower.

The interface for the rowSpan callback is as follows:

rowSpan Function By default, each cell will take up the height of one row. You can change this behaviour to allow cells to span multiple rows. rowSpan = (params: RowSpanParams) => number; interface RowSpanParams { // Row node for the given row node: RowNode | null; // Data associated with the node data: any; // Column for this callback column: Column; // ColDef provided for this column colDef: ColDef; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; }

Row Spanning Simple Example

Below shows a simple example using row spanning. The example doesn't make much sense, it just arbitrarily sets row span on some cells for demonstration purposes.

column is configured to span 2 rows for 'Aleksey Nemov' and 4 rows for 'Ryan Lochte'. The Athlete column is configured to apply a CSS class to give a background to the cell. This is important because if a background was not set, the cell background would be transparent and the underlying cell would still be visible.

Row Spanning Complex Example

Row spanning will typically be used for creating reports with AG Grid. Below is something that would be more typical of the row spanning feature. The following can be noted from the example:

Column Show row spans by 4 rows when it has content.

row spans by 4 rows when it has content. Column Show uses CSS class rules to specify background and border.

uses CSS class rules to specify background and border. Column Show has a custom cell renderer to make use of the extra space.

Constraints with Row Spanning

Row Spanning breaks out of the row / cell calculations that a lot of features in the grid are based on. If using Row Spanning, be aware of the following: