JavaScript Data Grid: SSRM - Single Row Updates

This section demonstrates updating rows directly while using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).

Updating Rows API

You can update a single row by using the row node updateData or setData functions.

Function Updates the data on the rowNode . When this method is called, the grid will refresh the entire rendered row if it is displayed. updateData = (data: TData) => void; setData Function Replaces the data on the rowNode . When this method is called, the grid will refresh the entire rendered row if it is displayed. setData = (data: TData) => void;

Setting row data will NOT change the row node ID, so if you are using getRowId() and the data changes such that the ID will be different, the rowNode will not have its ID updated.

Updating Rows Example

The example below demonstrates a basic example, using the API's forEachNode function to iterate over all loaded nodes, and updating their version.

Set Data: Sets the row data using setData and the grid refreshes the row, notably the cells won't flash with enableCellChangeFlash .

Updates the row data using updateData and the grid refreshes the row, notably the cells do flash with enableCellChangeFlash .

The following code snippet outlines the general approach of iterating through all loaded row nodes and then updating target rows with rowNode.updateData(data) :

gridOptions . api . forEachNode ( rowNode => { if ( idsToUpdate . indexOf ( rowNode . data . id ) >= 0 ) { const updated = rowNode . data ; updated . gold += 1 ; rowNode . updateData ( updated ) ; } } ) ;

The example below demonstrates this snippet in action;

The example below demonstrates how to update all of the rows which the user has selected, note the following:

The Update Selected Rows button will update the row version directly on the selected row nodes.

The selected nodes are obtained using the api.getSelectedNodes() api, and are then individually updated.

