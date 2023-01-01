JavaScript Data Grid: SSRM - Single Row Updates
This section demonstrates updating rows directly while using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).
Updating Rows API
You can update a single row by using the row node
updateData or
setData functions.
Setting row data will NOT change the row node ID, so if you are using
getRowId()
and the data changes such that the ID will be different, the
rowNode will not have its ID updated.
Updating Rows Example
The example below demonstrates a basic example, using the API's
forEachNode function to iterate over all loaded nodes, and updating their version.
- Set Data: Sets the row data using
setDataand the grid refreshes the row, notably the cells won't flash with
enableCellChangeFlash.
- Update Data: Updates the row data using
updateDataand the grid refreshes the row, notably the cells do flash with
enableCellChangeFlash.
Specific Row Updates
The following code snippet outlines the general approach of iterating through all loaded row nodes and then updating target rows with
rowNode.updateData(data):
gridOptions.api.forEachNode(rowNode => {
if (idsToUpdate.indexOf(rowNode.data.id) >= 0) {
// arbitrarily update some data
const updated = rowNode.data;
updated.gold += 1;
// directly update data in rowNode
rowNode.updateData(updated);
}
});
The example below demonstrates this snippet in action;
Selected Row Updates
The example below demonstrates how to update all of the rows which the user has selected, note the following:
- The Update Selected Rows button will update the row version directly on the selected row nodes.
- The selected nodes are obtained using the
api.getSelectedNodes()api, and are then individually updated.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn how to use Transactions with the SSRM.