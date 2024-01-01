Columns are configured using Column Definitions, manipulated with Column State and referenced using IDs or the Column Object.

Defining Columns

Each column in the grid is defined using a Column Definition, which is a JavaScript key-value object consisting of Column Options. An array of these objects can be passed to the columnDefs Grid Option and the grid will create matching columns.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'age' } ] , }

Columns can be also be configured under Column Groups, which present the columns under shared headers. These can be configured by adding a level of nesting to the column definition.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' } , { headerName : 'Stats' , children : [ { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'age' } ] } ] , }

Referencing Columns

Columns can be updated via the colDefs grid option when a sufficient ID has been provided, or manipulated via the API with a Column Object.

Column IDs

Every column in the grid needs a unique ID. If this is not provided, one will be generated.

This can be provided via the colId Column Option. If this is omitted, the grid will try to use the field Column Option. If neither of these is provided, the grid will generate a numeric column ID. Where the provided colId or field is not unique, the grid will append _n where necessary ( n being the first positive number that allows uniqueness).

In the example below, columns are set up to demonstrate the different ways IDs are generated. Open the example in a new tab and observe the output in the dev console. Note the following:

Col 1 and Col 2 both use colId . The grid appends '_1' to Col 2 to make the ID unique.

. The grid appends to Col 2 to make the ID unique. Col 3 and Col 4 both use field . The grid appends '_1' to Col 4 to make the ID unique.

. The grid appends to Col 4 to make the ID unique. Col 5 and Col 6 have neither colId or field so the grid generates column IDs.

Column Objects

Every column displayed in the grid is represented by a Column Object which has attributes, methods and events for interacting with the specific column e.g. column.isVisible() .

Columns can be accessed via Grid API methods, and provided as parameters from some Grid Events.

The Column Reference displays a list of functions available on the Column Object.

It is also possible to listen for Column Events by attaching an Event Listener.

Updating Columns

Columns can be controlled by updating the column state, or updating the column definition.

Column State should be used when restoring a users grid, for example saving and restoring column widths.

Update Column Definitions to modify properties that the user cannot control, and as such are not supported by Column State. Whilst column definitions can be used to change stateful properties, this can cause additional side effects.