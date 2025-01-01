This section shows how the detail grid can be styled.

Styling Detail Grids Copy Link

Detail grids must have the same theme as their master grid. If you omit the theme grid option in a detail grid it will default to the same theme as the master grid. If you attempt to set a different theme you'll get an error message in your console.

Instead, use CSS to change the style of the detail grid.

.ag-details-row { background : #f442 ; padding : 5px 5px 5px 40px ; } .ag-details-grid { --ag-row-height : 20px ; .ag-header-cell { color : #f80 ; font-weight : bold ; } .ag-details-grid { } }

See Customising the grid with CSS for more details on CSS use.

Limitations of CSS variables on detail grids Copy Link

You can set CSS variables on detail grids, but be aware of a difference in how they work compared to setting them on a master grid.

Some high-level variables control the behaviour of many lower-level variables by providing default values. This is the case for general colors like --ag-background-color and for --ag-spacing.

In this example we set the background color to red. Normally this would cause the odd row background color to be red too, because the value of --ag-odd-row-background-color defaults to the background color. But the master grid has already set a default value for --ag-odd-row-background-color, and this is inherited by the detail grid.

.ag-details-grid { --ag-background-color : #f004 ; }

In order to avoid this, you need to set the lower-level variable explicitly too: