Control the overall color scheme and color of individual elements

Overview

Color Parameters

The grid has a few key color parameters that most applications will set custom values for, and many more specific color parameters that can be used for fine tuning. Appropriate default values for many parameters are automatically generated based on the key parameters:

backgroundColor - typically your application page background (must be opaque)

- typically your application page background (must be opaque) foregroundColor - typically your application text color

- typically your application text color accentColor - the color used for highlights and selection; your organisation's primary brand color often works well.

Key colors are mixed together to make default values for all other colors that you can override to fine tune the color scheme. For example, the default border color is generated by mixing the background and foreground colors at a ratio of 85% background to 15% foreground. This can be overridden by setting the borderColor parameter.

Some commonly overridden color parameters are:

borderColor - the color of all borders, see also Customising Borders

- the color of all borders, see also Customising Borders chromeBackgroundColor - the background color of the grid's chrome (header, tool panel, etc).

- the background color of the grid's chrome (header, tool panel, etc). textColor , headerTextColor , cellTextColor - override text colors for UI, for headers and cells respectively

Many more parameters are available, search the "All Parameters" section of the theme builder for a full list.

For example:

const myTheme = themeQuartz . withParams ( { backgroundColor : 'rgb(249, 245, 227)' , foregroundColor : 'rgb(126, 46, 132)' , headerTextColor : 'rgb(204, 245, 172)' , headerBackgroundColor : 'rgb(209, 64, 129)' , oddRowBackgroundColor : 'rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.03)' , headerColumnResizeHandleColor : 'rgb(126, 46, 132)' , } ) ;

Extended Syntax for Color Values

All theme parameters with the suffix Color are color values, and can accept the following values:

Syntax Description string A CSS color value, such as 'red' , 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' , or variable expression 'var(--myColorVar)' . { ref: 'accentColor' } Use the same value as the accentColor parameter { ref: 'accentColor', mix: 0.25 } A mix of 25%, accentColor 75% transparent { ref: 'accentColor', mix: 0.25, onto: 'backgroundColor' } A mix of 25%, accentColor 75% backgroundColor

Color Schemes

The grid defines a number of dark and light color schemes that you can apply.

colorSchemeVariable - the default color scheme for all our built-in themes. By default it appears light, but can be adjusted using theme modes (see below).

- the default color scheme for all our built-in themes. By default it appears light, but can be adjusted using theme modes (see below). colorSchemeLight - a neutral light color scheme

- a neutral light color scheme colorSchemeLightWarm , colorSchemeLightCold - light color schemes with subtle warm and cold tints

, - light color schemes with subtle warm and cold tints colorSchemeDark - a neutral dark color scheme

- a neutral dark color scheme colorSchemeDarkWarm - dark color scheme with subtle warm tint

- dark color scheme with subtle warm tint colorSchemeDarkBlue - blue tinted color scheme as used in dark mode on this website

Color schemes are applied to themes using withPart() :

import { colorSchemeDark } from 'ag-grid-community' ; const myTheme = themeQuartz . withPart ( colorSchemeDark ) ;

A color scheme is simply a theme part with values defined for the key color parameters, so if none of the built-in schemes suit, choose the one that is closest to your needs and override parameters as required:

const myTheme = themeQuartz . withPart ( colorSchemeDarkBlue ) . withParams ( { backgroundColor : 'darkred' , accentColor : 'red' , } ) ;

Theme Modes

The standard way of changing a grid's appearance after initialisation is to update the value of the theme grid option. You might implement a dark mode toggle by preparing light and dark versions of a theme and switching between them in response to a button press.

Often however, a grid application is embedded within a website, and the website and grid application have different codebases. It may not be easy to update the theme grid option in response to the website's dark mode changing.

For this use case we provide theme modes. When a theme uses the colorSchemeVariable color scheme, which is the default for our built-in themes, the color scheme can be controlled by setting the data-ag-theme-mode="mode" attribute on any parent element of the grid, commonly the html or body elements, where mode is any of:

light

dark

dark-blue

It is also possible to define your own color modes, by passing the mode name to the second parameter of withParams . This example defined custom color schemes for light and dark mode and switches between them by setting the data-ag-theme-mode attribute on the body element: