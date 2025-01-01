Overlays are used for displaying messages over the top of the grid. The grid automatically displays one of the provided overlays based on the current state of the grid. Custom overlays can be shown on demand by the application.

The following example shows the grid provided loading overlay when loading=true .

Grid Provided Overlays Copy Link

The grid provides the following overlays that will be shown automatically based on grid state (unless disabled):

Loading - shown when data is loading

No Rows - shown when there are no rows to display

No Matching Rows - shown when no rows match the current filter

Exporting - shown when data is exporting to CSV / Excel

For details about the provided overlays and how to customise them see: Provided Overlays.

Active Overlay Copy Link

Applications can provide a custom overlay and control when it is displayed. This enables full control over the content and timing of when the overlay is displayed.

For details about custom overlays see: Active Overlay.