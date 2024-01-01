Results:
Menu item components allow you to customise the menu items shown in the Column Menu and Context Menu. Use these when the provided menu items do not meet your requirements.

Example: Custom Menu Item Components

The following example demonstrates a custom menu item component in both the column menu and context menu.

Implementing a Menu Item Component

Implement this interface to provide a custom menu item.

interface IMenuItemComp {
    // mandatory methods

    // Returns the DOM element for this menu item
    getGui(): HTMLElement;

    // optional methods

    // The init(params) method is called on the menu item once. See below for details on the parameters.
    init(params: IMenuItemParams): void;

    // Configure the default grid behaviour for this item, including styling,
    // and mouse and keyboard interactions.
    // Return `true` to use all default behaviour, `false` to use no default behaviour
    // (equivalent to `configureDefaults` not being defined),
    // or `IMenuConfigParams` to choose what default behaviour to use.
    configureDefaults(): boolean | IMenuConfigParams;

    // Called when the item is activated/deactivated, either via mouseover or keyboard navigation.
    setActive(active: boolean): void;

    // If the item has a sub menu, called when the sub menu is opened/closed.
    setExpanded(expanded: boolean): void;

    // Called when the item is selected, e.g. clicked or Enter is pressed.
    select(): void;
}

To enable the default menu item behaviour, implement the configureDefaults method and return true (see Providing Custom Behaviour).

The interface for the menu item parameters is as follows:

Properties available on the IMenuItemParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.

Default Styling

In order for the menu to size dynamically, the default styling is provided via display: table. This means that if custom menu item components are used alongside grid-provided menu items, then they must adhere to a certain structure, or the grid styles must be overridden.

The default structure consists of a parent element with display: table-row, and four children with display: table-cell. This can be seen in the example above. If using configureDefaults and not suppressing root styling, the grid will automatically add the correct styling to the parent element.

This format can be overridden by Styling the Menu, notably ag-menu-list, ag-menu-option, ag-menu-option-part, ag-menu-separator and ag-menu-separator-part. This is demonstrated in the Providing Custom Behaviour example below.

Providing Custom Behaviour

As described above, the easiest way to configure the behaviour of a custom menu item is returning true from configureDefaults.

If this is not done, then the custom menu item will need to implement all of the required behaviour itself.

It is also possible to disable certain parts of the behaviour by returning an object of type IMenuConfigParams from configureDefaults:

The following example demonstrates providing custom behaviour (in the column menu only) by including a filter as a menu item. To allow for a full-width custom menu item alongside grid-provided ones, the default menu styling is overridden (see Default Styling).

Note this shows a column filter in the custom menu item as an example for how complex items can be added. It is not meant to be used as a complete solution.

Registering Menu Item Components

See Registering Custom Components for details on registering and using custom menu item.