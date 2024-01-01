Menu item components allow you to customise the menu items shown in the Column Menu and Context Menu. Use these when the provided menu items do not meet your requirements.

Example: Custom Menu Item Components

The following example demonstrates a custom menu item component in both the column menu and context menu.

Implementing a Menu Item Component

Implement this interface to provide a custom menu item.

interface IMenuItemComp { getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; init ( params : IMenuItemParams ) : void ; configureDefaults ( ) : boolean | IMenuConfigParams ; setActive ( active : boolean ) : void ; setExpanded ( expanded : boolean ) : void ; select ( ) : void ; }

To enable the default menu item behaviour, implement the configureDefaults method and return true (see Providing Custom Behaviour).

The interface for the menu item parameters is as follows:

Properties available on the IMenuItemParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface. on Item Activated Type Function Callback to let the menu know that the current item has become active. Required if updating the active status within the menu item. More details level Type number Level within the menu tree (starts at 0). is Another Sub Menu Open Type Function Returns true if another sub menu is open. More details open Sub Menu Type Function Open the sub menu for this item.

activateFirstItem If true , activate the first item in the sub menu. More details close Sub Menu Type Function Close the sub menu for this item. More details close Menu Type Function Close the entire menu. More details Type Function Update the grid-provided tooltip for this item. More details sub Menu Type (MenuItemDef | string)[] If this item is a sub menu, contains a list of menu item definitions More details menu Item Type any Provide a custom menu item component. See Menu Item Component for framework specific implementation details. menu Item Params Type any Parameters to be passed to the custom menu item component specified in menuItem . name Type string Name of the menu item. disabled Type boolean Set to true to display the menu item as disabled. shortcut Type string Shortcut text displayed inside menu item. Setting this doesn’t actually create a keyboard shortcut binding. action Type Function Function that gets executed when item is chosen. More details checked Type boolean Set to true to provide a check beside the option. icon Type Element | string The icon to display, either a DOM element or HTML string. css Classes Type string[] CSS classes to apply to the menu item. tooltip Type string Tooltip text to be displayed for the menu item. suppress Close On Select Type boolean If true , will keep the menu open when the item is selected. Note that if this item has a sub menu, it will always remain open regardless of this property. api Type GridApi The grid api. context Type TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

Default Styling

In order for the menu to size dynamically, the default styling is provided via display: table . This means that if custom menu item components are used alongside grid-provided menu items, then they must adhere to a certain structure, or the grid styles must be overridden.

The default structure consists of a parent element with display: table-row , and four children with display: table-cell . This can be seen in the example above. If using configureDefaults and not suppressing root styling, the grid will automatically add the correct styling to the parent element.

This format can be overridden by Styling the Menu, notably ag-menu-list , ag-menu-option , ag-menu-option-part , ag-menu-separator and ag-menu-separator-part . This is demonstrated in the Providing Custom Behaviour example below.

Providing Custom Behaviour

As described above, the easiest way to configure the behaviour of a custom menu item is returning true from configureDefaults .

If this is not done, then the custom menu item will need to implement all of the required behaviour itself.

It is also possible to disable certain parts of the behaviour by returning an object of type IMenuConfigParams from configureDefaults :

suppress Tooltip Type boolean Suppress the grid-provided tooltip on hover. suppress Click Type boolean Suppress handling of click events. If true , the component will need to implement its own click event handler. The grid will no longer handle performing the action and opening the sub menu (if appropriate). suppress Mouse Down Type boolean Suppress handling of mouse down events. suppress Mouse Over Type boolean Suppress handling of mouseenter and mouseleave events, If true , The grid will no longer update the active status of the menu item or open sub menus. suppress Keyboard Select Type boolean Suppress handling of keyboard events to select the current item. If true , the grid will not select the menu item on Enter or Space. suppress Tab Index Type boolean Suppress setting tabindex on the root element. If true , will need to set tabindex elsewhere for keyboard navigation to work. suppress Aria Type boolean Suppress setting Aria properties on the root element. suppress Root Styles Type boolean Suppress setting CSS classes on the root element. If true and mixing custom menu item components with grid-provided ones, will need to style with table display rules, as well as adding active and disabled styling. suppress Focus Type boolean Suppress focusing the root element when made active. If true , will need to handle keyboard navigation.

The following example demonstrates providing custom behaviour (in the column menu only) by including a filter as a menu item. To allow for a full-width custom menu item alongside grid-provided ones, the default menu styling is overridden (see Default Styling).

Note this shows a column filter in the custom menu item as an example for how complex items can be added. It is not meant to be used as a complete solution.

Registering Menu Item Components

See Registering Custom Components for details on registering and using custom menu item.