JavaScript Data Grid: Sparklines - Sparkline Data
This section starts off by comparing the different supported data formats before discussing how data can be formatted using a Value Getter for sparklines and then shows how data updates are handled.
Supported Data Formats
Sparklines are configured on a per-column basis and are supplied data based on their column configuration, just like any
other grid cell, i.e. columns are configured with a
field attribute or Value Getter.
The data supplied to sparklines can be in the following formats:
In each of the formats above, Y values must be of type
number, whereas X values can be a
number,
string,
Date or
objects with a
toString method, if they are provided.
It may be necessary to Format Sparkline Data using Value Getters if the data supplied to the grid is not in the correct format.
Array of Numbers
The simplest data format supported by the sparkline is the
number[] format. This does not require any further
configuration, simply provide the array of numbers to the grid for that specific field.
Alternatively, a
valueGetter can be added to return an array of numbers for each cell in the sparkline column.
- The numbers in the data array correspond to Y values.
- The X value for each data point will be the index of the value in the data array. For this reason, the data points will be evenly spaced out along the width of the sparkline.
This is demonstrated in the simple example below, where the 'Rate of Change' column contains the sparkline cell renderer.
- Note that the data for the
rateOfChangefield in the data.js file is a
number[].
Array of Tuples
Another supported format is the tuples array. In this format, each tuple in the array can contain two values, X and Y.
- At index 0 will be the X value and index 1, the Y value.
- The Y value should be a
numberwhereas the X can be a
number,
string,
Dateor an object with a
toStringmethod.
- The
rateOfChangefield is of type
[Date, number][], where X values are
Dateobjects.
Array of Objects
The sparkline also supports an array of objects as a data format. This requires setting the
xKey and
yKey properties in
the
sparklineOptions to the corresponding property names in the objects you’re providing, as shown in the code snippet below:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{
field: 'rateOfChange',
cellRenderer: 'agSparklineCellRenderer',
cellRendererParams: {
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'line',
// set xKey and yKey to the keys which can be used to retrieve X and Y values from the supplied data
xKey: 'xVal',
yKey: 'yVal',
}
},
},
// other column definitions ...
],
// other grid options ...
}
Note in the example below:
- The data is an array of objects with the
xValand
yValkeys.
xKeyand
yKeycan be any
stringvalue as long as they are specified in the options.
- By default, the
xKeyand
yKeyare
'x'and
'y'respectively, so data objects with
'x'and
'y'keys would work fine without further configuration.
Formatting Sparkline Data
If the data is not already in the required format, it is possible to provide
valueGetter in the column definitions to format and supply data to the sparkline column.
The formatted data from
valueGetter will be supplied to the sparkline automatically by
agSparklineCellRenderer.
The following example demonstrates how data can be formatted using
valueGetter.
- In this example, the data for the
rateOfChangefield is an object with
xand
ykeys, both containing an array of numbers.
- A
valueGetteris used to format this data into
[number, number][], entering the values for X and Y at each index in two arrays for the
rateOfChangeobject.
Updating Sparkline Data
Updating Sparkline data is no different from updating any other cell data, for more details see Updating Data.
The following example demonstrates Sparkline data updates using the Transaction Update API.
