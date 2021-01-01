JavaScript Data Grid: Row Dragging Between Grids

Row Drag Between Grids is concerned with seamless integration among different grids, allowing records to be dragged from one grid and dropped at a specific index on another grid.

function addRowDropZone ( params : RowDropZoneParams ) => void ; function removeRowDropZone ( params : RowDropZoneParams ) => void ; function getRowDropZoneParams ( events : RowDropZoneEvents ) => RowDropZoneParams ; interface RowDropZoneEvents { onDragEnter ? : ( params : RowDragEnterEvent ) => void ; onDragLeave ? : ( params : RowDragLeaveEvent ) => void ; onDragging ? : ( params : RowDragMoveEvent ) => void ; onDragStop ? : ( params : RowDragEndEvent ) => void ; }

Adding a Grid as Target

To allow adding a grid as DropZone, the getRowDropZoneParams API method should be used in the target grid and the addRowDropZone in the source grid.

new agGrid . Grid ( gridElement , gridOptions ) ; new agGrid . Grid ( gridElement , gridOptions2 ) ; var dropZoneParams = GridApi2 . getRowDropZoneParams ( { onDragStop : function ( ) { alert ( 'Record Dropped!' ) ; } } ) ; gridApi . addRowDropZone ( dropZoneParams ) ; gridApi . removeRowDropZone ( dropZoneParams ) ;

In the example below, note the following:

When you drag from one grid to another, a line will appear indicating where the row will be placed.

Rows can be dragged from one grid to the other grid. When the row is received, it is not removed from the first grid. This is the choice of the example. The example could equally have removed from the other grid.

removed from the first grid. This is the choice of the example. The example could equally have removed from the other grid. Rows can be removed from both grids by dragging the row to the 'Trash' drop zone.

New rows can be created by clicking on the red, green and blue buttons.

Dragging Multiple Records Between Grids

It is possible to drag multiple records at once from one grid to another.

In the example below, note the following: