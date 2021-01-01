JavaScript Data Grid: Row Grouping - Opening Groups

This section covers different ways to control how row groups are expanded and collapsed.

Opening Group Levels by Default

To open all groups down to a given group level use the groupDefaultExpanded grid option as shown below:

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] , groupDefaultExpanded : 1 , }

In the snippet above, all country row groups will be expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

By default groupDefaultExpanded = 0 which means no groups are expanded by default. To expand all row groups set groupDefaultExpanded = -1 .

The example below demonstrates the groupDefaultExpanded behaviour. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

and column definitions have declared. All country row groups are expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

Open Groups by Default

To have groups open by default, implement the grid callback isGroupOpenByDefault . This callback is invoked each time a group is created.

const gridOptions = { isGroupOpenByDefault : params => { return ( params . field == 'year' && params . key == '2004' ) || ( params . field == 'country' && params . key == 'United States' ) ; } , }

The params passed to the callback are as follows:

interface IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams { rowNode : RowNode ; rowGroupColumn : Column ; level : number ; field : string ; key : any ; }

In the example below, the country 'United States' and year '2004' are expanded by default. Note that year '2004' is expanded for all countries, not just 'United States'.

Expand / Collapse Groups via API

It is possible to expand and collapse all group rows using the expandAll() and collapseAll() grid API's as shown below:

gridOptions . api . expandAll ( ) ; gridOptions . api . collapseAll ( ) ;

When more custom behaviour is required, obtain a reference to the rowNode and then call rowNode.setExpanded(boolean) . For example, to expand a group with the name 'United States' would be done as follows:

gridOptions . api . forEachNode ( node => { if ( node . key === 'United States' ) { node . setExpanded ( true ) ; } } ) ;

The following example demonstrates different ways to expand / collapse row groups via the grid API.

