JavaScript Data Grid: Filter API

You can access and set the models for filters through the grid API, or access individual filter instances directly for more control. This page details how to do both.

Get / Set All Filter Models

It is possible to get the state of all filters using the grid API method getFilterModel() , and to set the state using setFilterModel() . These methods manage the filters states via the getModel() and setModel() methods of the individual filters.

const model = gridOptions . api . getFilterModel ( ) ; gridOptions . api . setFilterModel ( model ) ;

The filter model represents the state of filters for all columns and has the following structure:

{ athlete : { filterType : 'text' , type : 'startsWith' , filter : 'mich' } , age : { filterType : 'number' , type : 'lessThan' , filter : 30 } }

This is useful if you want to save the global filter state and apply it at a later stage. It is also useful for server-side filtering, where you want to pass the filter state to the server.

Reset All Filters

You can reset all filters by doing the following:

gridOptions . api . setFilterModel ( null ) ;

Example: Get / Set All Filter Models

The example below shows getting and setting all the filter models in action.

Save Filter Model saves the current filter state, which will then be displayed.

saves the current filter state, which will then be displayed. Restore Saved Filter Model restores the saved filter state back into the grid.

restores the saved filter state back into the grid. Set Custom Filter Model takes a custom hard-coded filter model and applies it to the grid.

takes a custom hard-coded filter model and applies it to the grid. Reset Filters will clear all active filters.

will clear all active filters. Destroy Filter destroys the filter for the Athlete column by calling gridApi.destroyFilter('athlete') . This removes any active filter from that column, and will cause the filter to be created with new initialisation values the next time it is interacted with.

(Note: the example uses the Enterprise-only Set Filter).

Accessing Individual Filter Component Instances

It is also possible to access the filter components directly if you want to interact with a specific filter. This also works for your own custom filters, where you can get a reference to the underlying filtering instance (i.e. what was created when AG Grid called new on your filter). Calling api.getFilterInstance(colKey) will return a reference to the filter instance for the column with key colKey .

const filterInstance = gridOptions . api . getFilterInstance ( 'name' ) ;

All of the methods of the filter are available on the instance. If using a custom filter, any other methods you have added will also be present, allowing bespoke behaviour to be added to your filter.

For filters that are created asynchronously, including React 16+ components, getFilterInstance will return null if the filter has not already been created. If your app uses asynchronous components, use the optional callback function which will be invoked with the filter instance when it is available.

gridOptions . api . getFilterInstance ( 'name' , filterInstance => { } ) ;

Re-running Grid Filtering

After filters have been changed via their API, you must ensure the method gridApi.onFilterChanged() is called to tell the grid to filter the rows again. If gridApi.onFilterChanged() is not called, the grid will still show the data relevant to the filters before they were updated through the API.

const filterInstance = gridOptions . api . getFilterInstance ( 'name' ) ; filterInstance . setModel ( { filterType : 'text' , type : 'startsWith' , filter : 'abc' , } ) ; gridOptions . api . onFilterChanged ( ) ;

Reset Individual Filters

You can reset a filter to its original state by getting the filter instance and setting the model to null .

const filterInstance = gridOptions . api . getFilterInstance ( 'name' ) ; filterInstance . setModel ( null ) ; gridOptions . api . onFilterChanged ( ) ;

Example: Accessing Individual Filters

The example below shows how you can interact with an individual filter instance, using the Set Filter as an example.

Get Mini Filter Text will print the text from the Set Filter's Mini Filter to the console.

will print the text from the Set Filter's Mini Filter to the console. Save Mini Filter Text will save the Mini Filter text.

will save the Mini Filter text. Restore Mini Filter Text will restore the Mini Filter text from the saved state.

will restore the Mini Filter text from the saved state. Reset Filter will reset the filter.

(Note: the example uses the Enterprise-only Set Filter).