JavaScript Data Grid: SSRM Pivoting

In this section we add Server-Side Pivoting to create an example with the ability to 'Slice and Dice' data using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).

Enabling Pivoting

To pivot on a column pivot=true should be set on the column definition. Additionally the grid needs to be in pivot mode which is set through the grid option pivotMode=true .

In the snippet below a pivot is defined on the 'year' column and pivot mode is enabled:

const gridOptions = { pivotMode : true , columnDefs : [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'year' , pivot : true } , { field : 'total' } , ] , }

For more configuration details see the section on Pivoting.

Pivoting on the Server

The actual pivoting is performed on the server when using the Server-Side Row Model. When the grid needs more rows it makes a request via getRows(params) on the Server-Side Datasource with metadata containing row grouping details.

The properties relevant to pivoting in the request are shown below:

{ pivotCols : ColumnVO [ ] ; pivotMode : boolean ; ... }

Note in the snippet above that pivotCols contains all the columns the grid is pivoting on, and pivotMode is used to determine if pivoting is currently enabled in the grid.

Setting Secondary Columns

Secondary columns are the columns that are created as part of the pivot function. You must provide these to the grid in order for the grid to display the correct columns for the active pivot function.

For example, if you pivot on Year , you need to add columns to the grid for each year contained in the data, e.g. 2000, 2002, 2004 etc...

Secondary columns are defined identically to primary columns: you provide a list of Column Definitions passing a list of columns and / or column groups using the following column API method:

gridOptions . columnApi . setSecondaryColumns ( pivotColDefs ) ;

There is no limit or restriction as to the number of columns or groups you pass. However, it's important that the field (or value getter) that you set for the columns match.

Setting secondary columns will reset all secondary column state, which means resized or reordered columns will be reset. To avoid this applications should keep track of the previously supplied secondary columns and only update the secondary columns in the grid if they have changed.

Example: Simple Pivot

The example below demonstrates server-side Pivoting. Note the following:

Pivot mode is enabled through the grid option pivotMode=true .

. A pivot is placed on the Year column via pivot=true defined on the column definition.

column via defined on the column definition. Rows are grouped by Country with rowGroup=true defined on the column definition.

with defined on the column definition. Values in the Total column are aggregated as aggFunc='sum' is defined on the column definition.

column are aggregated as is defined on the column definition. The pivotCols and pivotMode properties in the request are used by the server to perform pivoting.

and properties in the request are used by the server to perform pivoting. New column definitions created from the pivotFields are returned from the server and supplied to the grid using columnApi.setSecondaryColumns(pivotColDefs) .

are returned from the server and supplied to the grid using . Open the browser's dev console to view the request supplied to the datasource.

Full vs Partial Store

The Pivoting mechanics are almost identical with the Full Store and Partial Store. The difference is that when using the Partial Store, data will be requested in blocks and could be requested to have sorting and / or filtering applied.

All the examples presented in this section use the Partial Store as it covers all the semantics found when using both store types.

Example: Pivot Column Groups

The example below demonstrates server-side Pivoting with multiple row groups where there are multiple value columns ('gold', 'silver', 'bronze') under the 'year' pivot column group. Note the following:

Pivot mode is enabled through the grid option pivotMode=true .

. A pivot is placed on the Year column via pivot=true defined on the column definition.

column via defined on the column definition. Rows are grouped by Country and Sport with rowGroup=true defined on their column definitions.

and with defined on their column definitions. The Gold , Silver and Bronze value columns have aggFunc='sum' defined on their column definitions.

, and value columns have defined on their column definitions. The pivotCols and pivotMode properties in the request are used by the server to perform pivoting.

and properties in the request are used by the server to perform pivoting. New column group definitions created from the pivotFields are returned from the server and supplied to the grid using columnApi.setSecondaryColumns(pivotColDefs) .

are returned from the server and supplied to the grid using . Open the browser's dev console to view the request supplied to the datasource.

Example: Slice and Dice

A mock data store running inside the browser is used in the example below. The purpose of the mock server is to demonstrate the interaction between the grid and the server. For your application, your server will need to understand the requests from the client and build SQL (or the SQL equivalent if using a no-SQL data store) to run the relevant query against the data store.

The example demonstrates the following:

Columns Athlete, Age, Country, Year and Sport all have enableRowGroup=true which means they can be grouped on. To group, you drag the columns to the row group panel section. By default the example is grouping by Country and then Year as these columns have rowGroup=true .

and all have which means they can be grouped on. To group, you drag the columns to the row group panel section. By default the example is grouping by and then as these columns have . Columns Gold, Silver and Bronze all have enableValue=true which means they can be aggregated on. To aggregate, you drag the column to the Values section. When you are grouping, all columns in the Values section will be aggregated.

and all have which means they can be aggregated on. To aggregate, you drag the column to the section. When you are grouping, all columns in the section will be aggregated. You can turn the grid into Pivot Mode . To do this, you click the pivot mode checkbox. When the grid is in pivot mode, the grid behaves similar to an Excel grid. This extra information is passed to your server as part of the request and it is your server's responsibility to return the data in the correct structure.

. To do this, you click the pivot mode checkbox. When the grid is in pivot mode, the grid behaves similar to an Excel grid. This extra information is passed to your server as part of the request and it is your server's responsibility to return the data in the correct structure. Columns Athlete, Age, Country, Year and Sport all have enablePivot=true which means they can be pivoted on when Pivot Mode is active. To pivot, you drag the column to the Pivot section.

and all have which means they can be pivoted on when is active. To pivot, you drag the column to the section. Note that when you pivot, it is not possible to drill all the way down the leaf levels.

In addition to grouping, aggregation and pivot, the example also demonstrates filtering. The columns Country and Year have grid-provided filters. The column Age has an example-provided custom filter. You can use whatever filter you want, as long as your server knows what to do with it.

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about Pagination.