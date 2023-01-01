What's New

See the release post for details of what's new in this major version.

Codemods

Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to 31.0.0 :

Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder. Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in your project's package.json to version 31.0.0 . Run the migrate command of version 31.0 of the AG Grid codemod runner: npx @ag-grid-community/cli@31.0 migrate This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release. By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the migrate command, or specify the --help argument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.

The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the --dry-run argument.

See the Codemods documentation for more details.

Breaking Changes

This release includes the following breaking changes:

React

AgGridReactFire is no longer exported from ag-grid-react . You should use AgGridReact instead.

is no longer exported from . You should use instead. The loading overlay is now displayed for all row models if column definitions are not provided when the grid is initialised. The rows will also not be created and rendered until the column definitions are provided.

Validation is now run when gridOptions are updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached.

are updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached. Auto-generated group row IDs when using Client-Side Row Model now have a different format (but the same prefix).

rowDataUpdated event is only fired for the Client-Side Row Model (per the existing documentation)."

event is only fired for the Client-Side Row Model (per the existing documentation)." Legacy React Rendering, enabled via suppressReactUi property is deprecated since v28 and is now removed.

AG Grid now only renders via React components as has been the default since v28.

property is deprecated since v28 and is now removed. AG Grid now only renders via React components as has been the default since v28. rowDataChangeDetectionStrategy - removed. identity / reference equals always used.

Integrated Charts

The solar and pastel integrated chart themes have been removed. Any saved chart models will be migrated to the new polychroma and sheets themes respectively. If you're using themeOverrides, see charts migration page as the structure and naming of options have changed.

If you are using Standalone Charts, please see changes to charts in the AG Charts Migration Guide.

ColDef

Grid columns are now sortable and resizable by default. Also, the grid animates rows by default. In order to avoid this, please set defaultColDef.resizable = false , defaultColDef.sortable = false and gridOptions.animateRows = false .

GridOptions

Javascript - Mutating gridOptions after the grid has been created will no longer be picked up by the grid. Instead use api.setGridOption ( property , newValue ) to update grid options.

after the grid has been created will no longer be picked up by the grid. Instead use ( , ) to update grid options. Validation is now run when gridOptions are updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached.

are updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached. serverSideStoreType - removed, use suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll instead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used.

- removed, use instead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used. serverSideSortingAlwaysResets - removed, use serverSideSortAllLevels instead.

- removed, use instead. serverSideFilteringAlwaysResets - removed, use serverSideOnlyRefreshFilteredGroups instead.

- removed, use instead. processSecondaryColDef - removed, use processPivotResultColDef instead.

- removed, use instead. processSecondaryColGroupDef - removed, use processPivotResultColGroupDef instead.

- removed, use instead. getServerSideStoreParams - removed, use getServerSideGroupLevelParams instead.

- removed, use instead. onRowDataChanged : no longer fired, use onRowDataUpdated instead.

: no longer fired, use instead. getRowId is now an initial property and can no longer be updated.

is now an initial property and can no longer be updated. rememberGroupStateWhenNewData - removed. Provide getRowId to maintain group state when row data updated instead (see Updating Row Data).

Column Filters

IServerSideGetRowsRequest.filterModel can now be of type AdvancedFilterModel | null if Advanced Filter is enabled, or FilterModel otherwise (for Column Filters).

can now be of type AdvancedFilterModel | null if Advanced Filter is enabled, or FilterModel otherwise (for Column Filters). Added new localisation keys for the Date Filter - lessThan is now before , and greaterThan is now after . Please provide translations for these 2 new keys in your localized dictionaries to display your translation instead of the English strings for "before" and "after".

Row Grouping

Group values will no longer be typeless, and will be inferred from the first row when they were created.

When using row grouping with groupDisplayType=singleColumn (which is the default behavior) and displaying checkboxes in the auto-group column, checkboxes in leaf rows are only displayed if autoGroupColumnDef provides a field or a valueGetter to show values in leaf row cells. If you'd like to show checkboxes in the group columns for leaf rows, provide a field or valueGetter in the autoGroupColumnDef .

Pagination

When showing the pagination controls, the page size selector is shown by default. You can prevent this by setting paginationPageSizeSelector=false .

Sever-Side Row Model

ServerSideGroupLevelParams.storeType - removed, use suppressInfiniteScroll instead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used.

- removed, use instead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used. IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams.storeInfo - removed, use IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams.groupLevelInfo instead.

- removed, use instead. LoadSuccessParams.storeInfo - removed, use LoadSuccessParams.groupLevelInfo instead.

- removed, use instead. IServerSideGetRowsParams.successCallback - removed, use success method with LoadSuccessParams params instead.

- removed, use method with params instead. IServerSideGetRowsParams.failCallback - removed, use fail instead.

- removed, use instead. interface ServerSideStoreParams - removed, use ServerSideGroupLevelParams instead.

- removed, use instead. interface GetServerSideStoreParamsParams - removed, use GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParams instead.

- removed, use instead. interface RefreshStoreParams - removed, use RefreshServerSideParams instead.

- removed, use instead. interface ServerSideGroupState - removed, use ServerSideGroupLevelState instead.

Export

ExcelExportParams no longer have the following options (removed without replacement due to removing support for export as XML): exportMode suppressTextAsCDATA

no longer have the following options (removed without replacement due to removing support for export as XML): columnGroups : groups are exported by default.

: groups are exported by default. skipGroups - removed, use skipRowGroups instead.

- removed, use instead. skipHeader - removed, use skipColumnHeaders instead.

- removed, use instead. customFooter - removed, use appendContent instead.

- removed, use instead. customHeader - removed, use prependContent instead.

- removed, use instead. interface RangeSelection - removed, use CellRange instead.

- removed, use instead. interface AddRangeSelectionParams - removed, use CellRangeParams instead.

Column API

getAllColumns - removed, use api.getColumns instead.

- removed, use instead. getPrimaryColumns - removed, use api.getColumns instead.

- removed, use instead. getSecondaryColumns - removed, use api.getPivotResultColumns instead.

- removed, use instead. setSecondaryColumns - removed, use api.setPivotResultColumns instead.

- removed, use instead. getSecondaryPivotColumn - removed, use api.getPivotResultColumn instead.

Grid API

refreshServerSideStore - removed, use refreshServerSide instead.

- removed, use instead. getServerSideStoreState - removed, use getServerSideGroupLevelState instead.

- removed, use instead. setProcessSecondaryColDef - removed, use api.setGridOption ( processPivotResultColDef , newValue ) instead.

- removed, use ( , ) instead. setProcessSecondaryColGroupDef - removed, use api.setGridOption ( setProcessPivotResultColGroupDef , newValue ) instead.

- removed, use ( , ) instead. setGetServerSideStoreParams - removed, use api.setGridOption ( getServerSideGroupLevelParams , newValue ) instead.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

GridOptions

advancedFilterModel - deprecated, use initialState.filter.advancedFilterModel instead.

- deprecated, use instead. suppressAsyncEvents and synchronous event handling is deprecated. Please update your events to be handled asynchronously.

Column Filters

IFilterParams.valueGetter - deprecated, use IFilterParams.getValue instead.

Column API

Column API is now deprecated. Column API methods are now available in Grid API instead.

Grid API

setGetRowId is now deprecated because getRowId can no longer be updated (listed as a breaking change above).

The Grid API methods listed below have been deprecated. Please use Grid API methods setGridOption and updateGridOptions to set properties instead as described in Updating Grid Options. setPivotMode setPinnedTopRowData setPinnedBottomRowData setPopupParent setSuppressModelUpdateAfterUpdateTransaction setDataTypeDefinitions setPagination paginationSetPageSize setSideBar setSuppressClipboardPaste setGroupRemoveSingleChildren setGroupRemoveLowestSingleChildren setGroupDisplayType setGroupIncludeFooter setGroupIncludeTotalFooter setRowClass setDeltaSort setSuppressRowDrag setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging setSuppressRowClickSelection setEnableAdvancedFilter setIncludeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter setAdvancedFilterParent setAdvancedFilterBuilderParams setQuickFilter setExcludeHiddenColumnsFromQuickFilter setIncludeHiddenColumnsInQuickFilter setQuickFilterParser setQuickFilterMatcher setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll setFunctionsReadOnly setColumnDefs setAutoGroupColumnDef setDefaultColDef setColumnTypes setTreeData setServerSideDatasource setCacheBlockSize setDatasource setViewportDatasource setRowData setEnableCellTextSelection setHeaderHeight setDomLayout setFillHandleDirection setGroupHeaderHeight setFloatingFiltersHeight setPivotHeaderHeight setPivotGroupHeaderHeight setAnimateRows setIsExternalFilterPresent setDoesExternalFilterPass setNavigateToNextCell setTabToNextCell setTabToNextHeader setNavigateToNextHeader setRowGroupPanelShow setGetGroupRowAgg setGetBusinessKeyForNode setGetChildCount setProcessRowPostCreate setGetRowClass setIsFullWidthRow setIsRowSelectable setIsRowMaster setPostSortRows setGetDocument setGetContextMenuItems setGetMainMenuItems setProcessCellForClipboard setSendToClipboard setProcessCellFromClipboard setProcessPivotResultColDef setProcessPivotResultColGroupDef setPostProcessPopup setInitialGroupOrderComparator setGetChartToolbarItems setPaginationNumberFormatter setGetServerSideGroupLevelParams setIsServerSideGroupOpenByDefault setIsApplyServerSideTransaction setIsServerSideGroup setGetServerSideGroupKey setGetRowStyle setGetRowHeight



Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.