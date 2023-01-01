JavaScript Data GridUpgrading to AG Grid 31
What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in this major version.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
31.0.0:
-
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
-
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in your project's
package.jsonto version
31.0.0.
-
Run the
migratecommand of version
31.0of the AG Grid codemod runner:
npx @ag-grid-community/cli@31.0 migrate
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
React
AgGridReactFireis no longer exported from
ag-grid-react. You should use
AgGridReactinstead.
- The loading overlay is now displayed for all row models if column definitions are not provided when the grid is initialised. The rows will also not be created and rendered until the column definitions are provided.
- Validation is now run when
gridOptionsare updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached.
- Auto-generated group row IDs when using Client-Side Row Model now have a different format (but the same prefix).
rowDataUpdatedevent is only fired for the Client-Side Row Model (per the existing documentation)."
- Legacy React Rendering, enabled via
suppressReactUiproperty is deprecated since v28 and is now removed.
AG Grid now only renders via React components as has been the default since v28.
rowDataChangeDetectionStrategy- removed. identity / reference equals always used.
Integrated Charts
The
solar and
pastel integrated chart themes have been removed. Any saved chart models will be migrated to the new
polychroma and
sheets themes respectively. If you're using themeOverrides, see charts migration page as the structure and naming of options have changed.
If you are using Standalone Charts, please see changes to charts in the AG Charts Migration Guide.
ColDef
Grid columns are now sortable and resizable by default. Also, the grid animates rows by default. In order to avoid this, please set
defaultColDef.resizable = false,
defaultColDef.sortable = false and
gridOptions.animateRows = false.
GridOptions
- Javascript - Mutating
gridOptionsafter the grid has been created will no longer be picked up by the grid. Instead use
api.setGridOption(
property,
newValue) to update grid options.
- Validation is now run when
gridOptionsare updated, meaning warnings may appear in console when changing grid options if an invalid configuration is reached.
serverSideStoreType- removed, use
suppressServerSideInfiniteScrollinstead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used.
serverSideSortingAlwaysResets- removed, use
serverSideSortAllLevelsinstead.
serverSideFilteringAlwaysResets- removed, use
serverSideOnlyRefreshFilteredGroupsinstead.
processSecondaryColDef- removed, use
processPivotResultColDefinstead.
processSecondaryColGroupDef- removed, use
processPivotResultColGroupDefinstead.
getServerSideStoreParams- removed, use
getServerSideGroupLevelParamsinstead.
onRowDataChanged: no longer fired, use
onRowDataUpdatedinstead.
getRowIdis now an initial property and can no longer be updated.
rememberGroupStateWhenNewData- removed. Provide getRowId to maintain group state when row data updated instead (see Updating Row Data).
Column Filters
IServerSideGetRowsRequest.filterModelcan now be of type AdvancedFilterModel | null if Advanced Filter is enabled, or FilterModel otherwise (for Column Filters).
- Added new localisation keys for the Date Filter -
lessThanis now
before, and
greaterThanis now
after. Please provide translations for these 2 new keys in your localized dictionaries to display your translation instead of the English strings for "before" and "after".
Row Grouping
- Group values will no longer be typeless, and will be inferred from the first row when they were created.
- When using row grouping with
groupDisplayType=singleColumn(which is the default behavior) and displaying checkboxes in the auto-group column, checkboxes in leaf rows are only displayed if
autoGroupColumnDefprovides a field or a valueGetter to show values in leaf row cells. If you'd like to show checkboxes in the group columns for leaf rows, provide a field or valueGetter in the
autoGroupColumnDef.
Pagination
When showing the pagination controls, the page size selector is shown by default. You can prevent this by setting
paginationPageSizeSelector=false.
Sever-Side Row Model
ServerSideGroupLevelParams.storeType- removed, use
suppressInfiniteScrollinstead. When false, Partial Store is used. When true, Full Store is used.
IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams.storeInfo- removed, use
IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams.groupLevelInfoinstead.
LoadSuccessParams.storeInfo- removed, use
LoadSuccessParams.groupLevelInfoinstead.
IServerSideGetRowsParams.successCallback- removed, use
successmethod with
LoadSuccessParamsparams instead.
IServerSideGetRowsParams.failCallback- removed, use
failinstead.
- interface
ServerSideStoreParams- removed, use
ServerSideGroupLevelParamsinstead.
- interface
GetServerSideStoreParamsParams- removed, use
GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParamsinstead.
- interface
RefreshStoreParams- removed, use
RefreshServerSideParamsinstead.
- interface
ServerSideGroupState- removed, use
ServerSideGroupLevelStateinstead.
Export
ExcelExportParamsno longer have the following options (removed without replacement due to removing support for export as XML):
exportMode
suppressTextAsCDATA
-
columnGroups: groups are exported by default.
skipGroups- removed, use
skipRowGroupsinstead.
skipHeader- removed, use
skipColumnHeadersinstead.
customFooter- removed, use
appendContentinstead.
customHeader- removed, use
prependContentinstead.
- interface
RangeSelection- removed, use
CellRangeinstead.
- interface
AddRangeSelectionParams- removed, use
CellRangeParamsinstead.
Column API
getAllColumns- removed, use
api.getColumnsinstead.
getPrimaryColumns- removed, use
api.getColumnsinstead.
getSecondaryColumns- removed, use
api.getPivotResultColumnsinstead.
setSecondaryColumns- removed, use
api.setPivotResultColumnsinstead.
getSecondaryPivotColumn- removed, use
api.getPivotResultColumninstead.
Grid API
refreshServerSideStore- removed, use
refreshServerSideinstead.
getServerSideStoreState- removed, use
getServerSideGroupLevelStateinstead.
setProcessSecondaryColDef- removed, use
api.setGridOption(
processPivotResultColDef,
newValue) instead.
setProcessSecondaryColGroupDef- removed, use
api.setGridOption(
setProcessPivotResultColGroupDef,
newValue) instead.
setGetServerSideStoreParams- removed, use
api.setGridOption(
getServerSideGroupLevelParams,
newValue) instead.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
GridOptions
advancedFilterModel- deprecated, use
initialState.filter.advancedFilterModelinstead.
suppressAsyncEventsand synchronous event handling is deprecated. Please update your events to be handled asynchronously.
Column Filters
IFilterParams.valueGetter - deprecated, use
IFilterParams.getValue instead.
Column API
Column API is now deprecated. Column API methods are now available in Grid API instead.
Grid API
-
setGetRowIdis now deprecated because
getRowIdcan no longer be updated (listed as a breaking change above).
-
The Grid API methods listed below have been deprecated. Please use Grid API methods
setGridOptionand
updateGridOptionsto set properties instead as described in Updating Grid Options.
setPivotMode
setPinnedTopRowData
setPinnedBottomRowData
setPopupParent
setSuppressModelUpdateAfterUpdateTransaction
setDataTypeDefinitions
setPagination
paginationSetPageSize
setSideBar
setSuppressClipboardPaste
setGroupRemoveSingleChildren
setGroupRemoveLowestSingleChildren
setGroupDisplayType
setGroupIncludeFooter
setGroupIncludeTotalFooter
setRowClass
setDeltaSort
setSuppressRowDrag
setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging
setSuppressRowClickSelection
setEnableAdvancedFilter
setIncludeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter
setAdvancedFilterParent
setAdvancedFilterBuilderParams
setQuickFilter
setExcludeHiddenColumnsFromQuickFilter
setIncludeHiddenColumnsInQuickFilter
setQuickFilterParser
setQuickFilterMatcher
setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll
setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll
setFunctionsReadOnly
setColumnDefs
setAutoGroupColumnDef
setDefaultColDef
setColumnTypes
setTreeData
setServerSideDatasource
setCacheBlockSize
setDatasource
setViewportDatasource
setRowData
setEnableCellTextSelection
setHeaderHeight
setDomLayout
setFillHandleDirection
setGroupHeaderHeight
setFloatingFiltersHeight
setPivotHeaderHeight
setPivotGroupHeaderHeight
setAnimateRows
setIsExternalFilterPresent
setDoesExternalFilterPass
setNavigateToNextCell
setTabToNextCell
setTabToNextHeader
setNavigateToNextHeader
setRowGroupPanelShow
setGetGroupRowAgg
setGetBusinessKeyForNode
setGetChildCount
setProcessRowPostCreate
setGetRowClass
setIsFullWidthRow
setIsRowSelectable
setIsRowMaster
setPostSortRows
setGetDocument
setGetContextMenuItems
setGetMainMenuItems
setProcessCellForClipboard
setSendToClipboard
setProcessCellFromClipboard
setProcessPivotResultColDef
setProcessPivotResultColGroupDef
setPostProcessPopup
setInitialGroupOrderComparator
setGetChartToolbarItems
setPaginationNumberFormatter
setGetServerSideGroupLevelParams
setIsServerSideGroupOpenByDefault
setIsApplyServerSideTransaction
setIsServerSideGroup
setGetServerSideGroupKey
setGetRowStyle
setGetRowHeight
-
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.