JavaScript Data Grid: Grid Interface
This section details the public interface that your application can use to interact with the grid, including methods, properties and events.
The grid interface is the combination of the following items:
- Grid Properties: properties used to configure the grid, e.g.
pagination = true.
- Grid API: methods used to interact with the grid after it's created, e.g.
api.getSelectedRows().
- Grid Events: events published by the grid to inform applications of changes in state, e.g.
rowSelected.
- Grid Callbacks: callbacks are used by the grid to retrieve required information from your application, e.g.
getRowHeight().
- Row Node: each row in the grid is represented by a Row Node object, which in turn has a reference to the piece of row data provided by the application. The Row Node wraps the row data item. The Row Node has attributes, methods and events for interacting with the specific row e.g.
rowNode.setSelected(true).
Grid Options
The
gridOptions object is a 'one stop shop' for the entire interface into the grid.
The example below shows the different types of items available on
gridOptions.
var gridOptions = {
// PROPERTIES
// Objects like myRowData and myColDefs would be created in your application
rowData: myRowData,
columnDefs: myColDefs,
pagination: true,
rowSelection: 'single',
// EVENTS
// Add event handlers
onRowClicked: event => console.log('A row was clicked'),
onColumnResized: event => console.log('A column was resized'),
onGridReady: event => console.log('The grid is now ready'),
// CALLBACKS
isScrollLag: () => false
}
Once the grid is initialised, you will also have access to the grid API (
api) and column API (
columnApi) on the
gridOptions object as shown:
// refresh the grid
gridOptions.api.refreshView();
// resize columns in the grid to fit the available space
gridOptions.columnApi.sizeColumnsToFit();
Grid API
The Grid API (both
api and
columnApi) will only be available after the
gridReady event has been fired.
You can access the APIs in the following ways:
- Store them from the
gridReadyevent - they'll be available via the
paramsargument passed into the event
- Provide a
gridOptionsobject to the grid pre-creation time. Post-creation the APIs will be available on the
gridOptionsobject.
Listening to Events
In addition to adding event listeners directly via the
gridOptions object, it is possible to register for events, similar to registering for events on native DOM elements. This means there are two ways to listen for events: either to use the
onXXX() method on the API (where XXX is replaced with the event name), or to register for the event. The latter option allows you to add multiple handlers for the same event. The following example demonstrates the two options:
// create handler function
function myRowClickedHandler(event) {
console.log('The row was clicked');
}
// option 1: use the API
gridOptions.onRowClicked = myRowClickedHandler;
// option 2: register the handler
gridOptions.api.addEventListener('rowClicked', myRowClickedHandler);
Events Are Asynchronous
Grid events are asynchronous so that the state of the grid will be settled by the time your event callback gets invoked.
Default Boolean Properties
Where the property is a boolean (
true or
false), then
false (or left blank) is the default value. For this reason, on / off items are presented in a way that causes the most common behaviour
to be used when the value is
false. For example,
suppressCellSelection is named as such because most people will want cell selection to be enabled.
Next Steps
That's it, Doc! Now you know how to interface with the grid. Go now and find out about all the great properties, methods, callbacks and events you can use.
- Grid Interface
- Grid Options
- Grid API
- Listening to Events
- Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs
- Access the Grid & Column API
- Grid Options
- Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs
- Access the Grid & Column API
- Grid Options
- Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs
- Access the Grid & Column API
- Grid Options
- Events Are Asynchronous
- Default Boolean Properties
- Next Steps