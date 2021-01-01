JavaScript Data Grid: Column Object

A Column object represents a column in the grid. The Column will contain a reference to the column definition your application provided as well as other column runtime information. The column contains methods and emits events.

Column Methods getColId Function Returns the unique ID for the column. Equivalent: getId , getUniqueId getColId = () => string; getColDef Function Returns the column definition for this column. The column definition will be the result of merging the application provided column definition with any provided defaults (e.g. defaultColDef grid option, or column types.

Equivalent: getDefinition getColDef = () => ColDef; getUserProvidedColDef Function Returns the column definition provided by the application. This may not be correct, as items can be superseded by default column options. However it's useful for comparison, eg to know which application column definition matches that column. getUserProvidedColDef = () => ColDef | null; getParent Function Returns the parent column group, if column grouping is active. getParent = () => ColumnGroup; isFilterAllowed Function Returns true if column filtering is allowed. isFilterAllowed = () => boolean; isFilterActive Function Returns true if filter is active on the column. isFilterActive = () => boolean; getSort Function If sorting is active, returns the sort direction e.g. 'asc' or 'desc' . getSort = () => string | null | undefined; getAggFunc Function If aggregation is set for the column, returns the aggregation function. getAggFunc = () => string | IAggFunc | null | undefined; interface IAggFunc { (params: IAggFuncParams) : any } interface IAggFuncParams { // Values to aggregate values: any[]; // Column the aggregation function is working on column: Column; // ColDef of the aggregation column colDef: ColDef; // The parent RowNode, where the aggregation result will be shown rowNode: RowNode; // data (if any) of the parent RowNode data: any; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; } getActualWidth Function Returns the current width of the column. If the column is resized, the actual width is the new size. getActualWidth = () => number; isRowGroupActive Function Returns true if row group is currently active for this column. isRowGroupActive = () => boolean; isPivotActive Function Returns true if pivot is currently active for this column. isPivotActive = () => boolean; isValueActive Function Returns true if value (aggregation) is currently active for this column. isValueActive = () => boolean; isPrimary Function Returns true if column is a primary column, false if secondary. Secondary columns are used for pivoting. isPrimary = () => boolean; addEventListener Function Add event listener to the column. addEventListener = ( eventType: string, listener: Function ) => void; removeEventListener Function Remove event listener from the column. removeEventListener = ( eventType: string, listener: Function ) => void; Events on Column Columns emit the following events: filterActiveChanged ColumnEvent The filter active value has changed. filterActiveChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } sortChanged ColumnEvent The sort value has changed. sortChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } leftChanged ColumnEvent The left position has changed (e.g. column has moved). leftChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } movingChanged ColumnEvent The column has started / finished moving (i.e. user is dragging the column to a new location). movingChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } widthChanged ColumnEvent The width value has changed. widthChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } visibleChanged ColumnEvent The visibility value has changed. visibleChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } menuVisibleChanged ColumnEvent The column menu was shown / hidden. menuVisibleChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } columnRowGroupChanged ColumnEvent The row group value has changed. columnRowGroupChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } columnPivotChanged ColumnEvent The pivot value has changed. columnPivotChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; } columnValueChanged ColumnEvent The 'value' value has changed. columnValueChanged = (event: ColumnEvent) => void; interface ColumnEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The impacted column, only set if action was on one column column: Column | null; // List of all impacted columns columns: Column[] | null; // String describing where the event is coming from source: ColumnEventType; }

All events fired by the column are synchronous (events are normally asynchronous). The grid is also listening for these events internally. This means that when you receive an event, the grid may still have some work to do (e.g. if sort has changed, the grid UI may still have to do the sorting). It is best that you do not call any grid API functions while receiving events from the column (as the grid is still processing), but instead put your logic into a timeout and call the grid in another VM tick.

When adding event listeners to a column, they will stay with the column until the column is destroyed. Columns are destroyed when you add new columns to the grid. Column objects are NOT destroyed when the columns is removed from the DOM (e.g. column virtualisation removes the column due to horizontal scrolling, or the column is made invisible via the column API).

If you add listeners to columns in custom header components, be sure to remove the listener when the header component is destroyed.