JavaScript Data Grid: Components
You can create your own custom components to customise the behaviour of the grid. For example you can customise how cells are rendered, how values are edited and also create your own filters.
The full list of component types you can provide in AG Grid are as follows:
- Cell Renderer: To customises the contents of a cell.
- Cell Editor: To customises editing of a cell.
- Date Component: To customise the date selection component in the date filter.
- Filter Component: For custom column filter that appears inside the column menu.
- Floating Filter: For custom column filter that appears inside the column menu.
- Header Component: To customise the header of a column and column groups.
- Loading Cell Renderer: To customise the loading cell row when using Server Side row model.
- Overlay Component: To customise loading and no rows overlay components.
- Status Bar Component: For custom status bar components.
- Tool Panel Component: For custom tool panel components.
- Tooltip Component: For custom cell tooltip components.
The remainder of this page gives information that is common across all the component types.
Registering Custom Components
The pages for each component type (cell renderer, cell editor etc) contain examples on how to register and use each component type. However it is useful here to step back and focus on the component registration process which is common across all component types and all frameworks (React, Angular etc).
There are two ways to register custom components:
- By name.
- Direct reference.
Both options are fully supported by the grid, however the preferred option is by name as it's more flexible. All of the examples in the documentation use this approach. The direct reference approach is kept for backwards compatibility as this was the original way to do it in AG Grid.
1. By Name
A component is registered with the grid by providing it through the
components grid property. The
components grid property contains a map of 'component names' to 'component classes'. Components of all types (editors, renderers, filters etc) are all stored together and must have unique names.
gridOptions = {
// register the components using 'components' grid property
components: {
// 'countryCellRenderer' is mapped to class CountryCellRenderer
countryCellRenderer: CountryCellRenderer,
// 'countryFilter' is mapped to class CountryFilter
countryFilter: CountryFilter
},
// then refer to the component by name
columnDefs: [
{
field: 'country',
cellRenderer: 'countryCellRenderer',
filter: 'countryFilter'
},
],
...
}
2. Direct Reference
A shorter approach is to refer to the component class directly.
gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{
field: 'country',
cellRenderer: CountryCellRenderer,
filter: CountryFilter
},
],
...
}
Component Usage
The below table gives an overview of where components can be used.
-
Name / Direct JavaScript: This can be:
-
- A component name referring to a registered JavaScript Component;
-
- A direct reference to a JavaScript Component.
-
|Component
|Where
|Name / Direct JavaScript
|Detail Cell Renderer
|Grid Option
|detailCellRenderer
|Full Width Cell Renderer
|Grid Option
|fullWidthCellRenderer
|Group Row Cell Renderer
|Grid Option
|groupRowRenderer
|Group Row Inner Cell Renderer
|Grid Option
|groupRowInnerRenderer
|Loading Cell Renderer
|Grid Option
|loadingCellRenderer
|Loading Overlay
|Grid Option
|loadingOverlayComponent
|No Rows Overlay
|Grid Option
|noRowsOverlayComponent
|Date Component
|Grid Option
|agDateInput
|Status Bar Component
|Grid Option -> Status Bar
|statusPanel
|Cell Renderer
|Column Definition
|cellRenderer
|Pinned Row Cell Renderer
|Column Definition
|pinnedRowCellRenderer
|Cell Editor
|Column Definition
|cellEditor
|Filter
|Column Definition
|filter
|Floating Filter
|Column Definition
|floatingFilterComponent
|Header Component
|Column Definition
|headerComponent
|Header Group Component
|Column Definition
|headerGroupComponent
Grid Provided Components
The grid comes with pre-registered components that can be used. Each component provided by the grid starts with the namespaces 'ag' to minimise naming conflicts with user provided components. The full list of grid provided components are in the table below.
|
Date Inputs
|agDateInput
|Default date input used by filters.
|
Column Headers
|agColumnHeader
|Default column header.
|agColumnHeaderGroup
|Default column group header.
|
Column Filters
|agSetColumnFilter
|Set filter (default when using AG Grid Enterprise).
|agTextColumnFilter
|Simple text filter (default when using AG Grid Community).
|agNumberColumnFilter
|Number filter.
|agDateColumnFilter
|Date filter.
|
Floating Filters
|agSetColumnFloatingFilter
|Floating set filter.
|agTextColumnFloatingFilter
|Floating text filter.
|agNumberColumnFloatingFilter
|Floating number filter.
|agDateColumnFloatingFilter
|Floating date filter.
|
Cell Renderers
|agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer
|Cell renderer that animates value changes.
|agAnimateSlideCellRenderer
|Cell renderer that animates value changes.
|agGroupCellRenderer
|Cell renderer for displaying group information.
|agLoadingCellRenderer
|Cell editor for loading row when using Enterprise row model.
|
Overlays
|agLoadingOverlay
|Loading overlay.
|agNoRowsOverlay
|No rows overlay.
|
Cell Editors
|agTextCellEditor
|Text cell editor.
|agSelectCellEditor
|Select cell editor.
|agRichSelectCellEditor
|Rich select editor.
|agPopupTextCellEditor
|Popup text cell editor.
|agPopupSelectCellEditor
|Popup select cell editor.
|agLargeTextCellEditor
|Large text cell editor.
|
Master Detail
|agDetailCellRenderer
|Detail panel for master / detail grid.
Overriding Grid Components
It is also possible to override components. Where the grid uses a default value, this means the override component will be used instead. The default components, where overriding makes sense, are as follows:
- agDateInput: To change the default date selection across all filters.
- agColumnHeader: To change the default column header across all columns.
- agColumnGroupHeader: To change the default column group header across all columns.
- agLoadingCellRenderer: To change the default loading cell renderer for Enterprise Row Model.
- agLoadingOverlay: To change the default 'loading' overlay.
- agNoRowsOverlay: To change the default loading 'no rows' overlay.
- agTextCellEditor: To change the default text cell editor.
- agDetailCellRenderer: To change the default detail panel for master / detail grids.
