JavaScript Data Grid: Install AG Grid with NPM

AG Grid is available through NPM packages. Below is a code example of using AG Grid with NPM and ECMA 6 imports.

To install AG Grid and update your package.json file run:

npm install --save ag-grid-community

To install AG Grid Enterprise and update your package.json file run:

npm install --save ag-grid-enterprise

Afterwards, depending on your project setup, you can either require or import the module. For ag-grid, you need the ag-grid module:

var AgGrid = require ( 'ag-grid-community' ) ; import { Grid } from 'ag-grid-community' ;

For AG Grid Enterprise features, import the ag-grid-enterprise package for it to be included in your application:

import 'ag-grid-enterprise'