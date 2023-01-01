Simple text editor that uses the standard HTML input . This editor is the default if none other specified.

Enabling Text Cell Editor

Text Cell Editor:

Enabled with agTextCellEditor and configured with ITextCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agTextCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { maxLength : 20 } , } , ]

API Reference

Properties available on the ITextCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, TContext = any> interface. use Formatter Type boolean If true , the editor will use the provided colDef.valueFormatter to format the value displayed in the editor. Used when the cell value needs formatting prior to editing, such as when using reference data and you want to display text rather than code. max Length Type number Default 524288 Max number of characters to allow.

