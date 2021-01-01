JavaScript Data Grid: Row Styles
Row customisation can be achieved in the following ways:
- Row Style: Providing a CSS style for the rows.
- Row Class: Providing a CSS class for the rows.
- Row Class Rules: Providing rules for applying CSS classes.
Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.
Row Style
You can add CSS styles to each row in the following ways:
rowStyle: Property to set style for all rows. Set to an object of key (style names) and values (style values).
getRowStyle: Callback to set style for each row individually.
const gridOptions = {
// set background colour on every row, this is probably bad, should be using CSS classes
rowStyle: { background: 'black' },
// set background colour on even rows again, this looks bad, should be using CSS classes
getRowStyle: params => {
if (params.node.rowIndex % 2 === 0) {
return { background: 'red' };
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Row Class
You can add CSS classes to each row in the following ways:
rowClass: Property to set CSS class for all rows. Provide either a string (class name) or array of strings (array of class names).
getRowClass: Callback to set class for each row individually.
const gridOptions = {
// all rows assigned CSS class 'my-green-class'
rowClass: 'my-green-class',
// all even rows assigned 'my-shaded-effect'
getRowClass: params => {
if (params.node.rowIndex % 2 === 0) {
return 'my-shaded-effect';
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Row Class Rules
You can define rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes via the grid option
rowClassRules. These rules are provided as a JavaScript map where the keys are class names and the values are expressions that if evaluated to
true, the class gets used. The expression can either be a JavaScript function, or a string which is treated as a shorthand for a function by the grid.
The following snippet shows
rowClassRules that use functions and the value from the year column:
const gridOptions = {
rowClassRules: {
// apply green to 2008
'rag-green-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2008; },
// apply amber 2004
'rag-amber-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2004; },
// apply red to 2000
'rag-red-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2000; }
},
// other grid options ...
}
All rowStyle, rowClass and rowClassRules functions take a params object that implements the following interface:
interface RowClassParams {
// The data associated with this row from rowData
data: any;
// The RowNode associated with this row
node: RowNode;
// The index of the row
rowIndex: number;
api: GridApi;
columnApi: ColumnApi;
// The context as provided on `gridOptions.context`
context: any;
// If using AngularJs, is the row's child scope, otherwise null
$scope: any;
}
As an alternative, you can also provide shorthands of the functions using an expression. An expression is evaluated by the grid by executing the string as if it were a Javascript expression. The expression has the following attributes available to it (mapping the the attributes of the equivalent params object):
ctx: maps context
node: maps node
data: maps data
rowIndex: maps rowIndex
api: maps the grid api
The following snippet shows
rowClassRules applying classes to rows using expressions on an age column value:
const gridOptions = {
rowClassRules: {
'rag-green': 'data.age < 20',
'rag-amber': 'data.age >= 20 && data.age < 25',
'rag-red': 'data.age >= 25',
},
// other grid options ...
}
Refresh of Styles
If you refresh a row, or a cell is updated due to editing, the
rowStyle,
rowClass and
rowClassRules are all applied again. This has the following effect:
- rowStyle: All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style.
- rowClass: All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use rowClassRules.
- rowClassRules: Rules that return true will have the class applied the second time. Rules that return false will have the class removed second time.
Example Row Class Rules
The example below demonstrates
rowClassRules:
rowClassRulesare used to apply the class
sick-days-warningwhen the number of sick days > 5 and <= 7, and the class
sick-days-breachis applied when the number of sick days >= 8.
- The grid re-evaluates the rowClassRules when the data is changed. The example
shows changing the data in the three different ways:
rowNode.setDataValue,
rowNode.setDataand
api.applyTransaction. See Updating Data for details on these update functions.
Highlighting Rows and Columns
The grid can highlight both Rows and Columns as the mouse hovers over them.
Highlighting Rows is on by default. To turn it off, set the grid property
suppressRowHoverHighlight=true.
Highlighting Columns is off by default. To turn it on, set the grid property
columnHoverHighlight=true.
const gridOptions = {
// turns OFF row hover, it's on by default
suppressRowHoverHighlight: true,
// turns ON column hover, it's off by default
columnHoverHighlight: true,
// other grid options ...
}
In this example Rows and Columns are highlighted.
Note if you hover over a header group, all columns in the group will be highlighted.
In this example both Rows and Columns are not highlighted by setting.
Rows highlight by default as this is a common requirement. Column highlighting is less common and as such needs to be opted it.
Row Highlighting works by the grid adding the CSS class
ag-row-hover to the row's getting hovered. The grid cannot depend on using CSS
:hover selector as this will not highlight the entire row if Columns are pinned.
Column Highlighting works by the grid adding the CSS class
ag-column-hover
to all Cells to be highlighted.