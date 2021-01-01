JavaScript Data Grid: SSRM Updating Data

It is possible to manage data updates using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).

The options available for doing updates depends on what Row Store is used. The options are as follows:

Update Type Description Supported Store Single Row Update attributes of a single row. Partial & Full Transaction Add, remove and update rows in the grid. Full Only High Frequency Apply transactions at high speed. Full Only

Update Single Row : This means changing an attribute for a particular row.

: This means changing an attribute for a particular row. Update Transactions : This means adding, removing or updating rows.

: This means adding, removing or updating rows. High Frequency: This means adding, removing or updating rows at high frequency.

If using the Partial Store, then it is not possible to insert or remove rows from the set provided to the grid. The only update option is Single Row updates which is explained below.

The reason inserts and removes are not allowed is because doing inserts or removes would impact the block boundaries. For example suppose a block of 100 rows is read back from the server and you try to insert 10 rows into the middle of the block - this would result in 10 rows falling off the end of the block as they get pushed out. Similarly if rows were removed, rows would be missing from the end of the block.

If you do need to insert or remove rows while using the Partial Store, then the update needs to be done on the server and then have the grid refresh. The example Update & Refresh below demonstrates this.

If using the Full store, then you can update using Single Row and Update & Refresh just like the Partial Store.

On top of that, you can also update using Transactions and High Frequency Transactions.

The following code snippet outlines the general approach, to iterate through all loaded row nodes and then update them directly using rowNode.setData(data) :

gridOptions . api . forEachNode ( rowNode => { if ( idsToUpdate . indexOf ( rowNode . data . id ) >= 0 ) { var updated = rowNode . data ; updated . gold += 1 ; rowNode . setData ( updated ) ; } } ) ;

Setting row data will NOT change the row node ID, so if you are using getRowNodeId() and the data changes such that the ID will be different, the rowNode will not have its ID updated.

The example below shows this in action where the following can be noted:

Update Selected Rows - will update the medal count directly on the row nodes and then invoke the mock server with the updated rows.

- will update the medal count directly on the row nodes and then invoke the mock server with the updated rows. Refresh Store - will clear all loaded data and force a reload. Notice that the previously updated data will be returned from the server.

To add or remove records when using the Partial Store, the pattern is to update the original dataset (typically on the server) and then get the Partial Store to refresh.

The example below shows this in action where the following can be noted:

The Add Row will add a row before the currently selected row.

will add a row before the currently selected row. The Remove Row will remove the currently selected row.

will remove the currently selected row. All operations are done outside of the grid and the grid is then told to refresh.

